Alan Ritchson on Donald Trump and the Viral Breonna Taylor T-Shirt





ALAN RITCHSON IS best known for his role in Prime Video's hit action-thriller-mystery series Reacher, where he plays the titular big man Jack Reachera who is good at solving mysteries, fighting on behalf of the little guy and kick all kinds of ass. Since the series, based on the Jack Reacher book series by author Lee Child, aired, Ritchson has done a number of interviews, showing the world who he is and what he believes.

The latest, a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, finds the imposing action hero (who this month will also appear alongside Henry Cavill in Guy Ritchie's Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare) explaining why faith remains important in his life, but showing problems with how “vitriolic” some of his fellow Christians today have become. He also expressed concern about how one person in particular was rallied: former President Donald Trump.

Trump is a rapist and a crook, and yet the entire Christian church seems to treat him like he's their role model, and it's unreal,” he says. ” I don't understand.

In the same cover story, Ritchson also addressed one of his Instagram posts from 2020 that recently went viral, where he wears a t-shirt that reads “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.” Taylor was a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed in her apartment in March 2020 by police in Louisville, Kentucky, as part of a botched drug raid.

The Reacher star's image has gained traction due to the show's popularity in some conservative circles, but he didn't back down from the message on his t-shirt when THR pressed him for nearly four years later.

It was a tragic case, he said. Cops get away with murder all the time, and the fact that we can't really hold them accountable for their irregularities bothers me… I mean, you shouldn't have to spend more time following up training as a hairdresser than as a cop. armed with a deadly weapon.

Related Stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.menshealth.com/entertainment/a60454434/alan-ritchson-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos