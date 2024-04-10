Musk declares before meeting the Prime Minister





Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday he can't wait to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India. The statement comes as Musk will travel to India later this month for an important meeting with Prime Minister Modi. Elon Musk is also expected to announce the company's investment plans in the country and the establishment of a new factory in the country during his visit, according to sources. Looking forward to meeting the Prime Minister @Narendra Modi in India! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2024 Musk, who has described bringing Tesla electric vehicles to India as a “natural progression”, will likely be accompanied by other company executives during the visit scheduled for the week of April 22, a source said. He is also likely to make a separate public announcement regarding Tesla's ambitions in India. Earlier in June 2023, Elon Musk met Modi during the latter's visit to the United States and said he was planning to visit India in 2024, while expressing confidence that Tesla would soon enter the market. the Indian market. His upcoming visit to India comes weeks after the government announced a new electric vehicle policy, under which import duty reductions will be given to companies setting up manufacturing units in the country with investment minimum of $500 million. Earlier, Reuters suggested that Tesla officials would inspect potential sites for a manufacturing plant during their visit to India this month, the investment of which is estimated at around $2 billion. Additionally, sources revealed that Tesla has started production of right-hand drive vehicles at its German factory, aiming for export to India later this year. Musk has previously mentioned the importance of introducing electric cars in India, saying: “India should have electric cars like every other country has electric cars. It is a natural progression to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India. »

