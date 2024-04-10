Erdoan sends Eid greetings to Muslims amid Gaza 'wound'





Trkiye will continue to fight for Palestinian rights, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Wednesday, in a video message released to mark Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr. Noting that Trkiyes' restrictions on Israel will continue until Tel Aviv allows the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza, the president said the decision was taken after Israel prevented efforts to Trkiyes aiming to drop aid to the Palestinians. He called Gaza, where more than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel, a “bleeding wound on the conscience of humanity.” Trkiye announced on Tuesday that it was restricting exports of a wide range of products to Israel until it declares a ceasefire and allows the uninterrupted flow of aid to Gaza, to a significant extent after six months of incessant Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave. Israel said it would respond to the measures, which include restrictions on exports of aluminum, steel, construction products, fertilizer and jet fuel, with its own restrictions on products from Trkiye. Trkiye, a NATO member, is among the harshest critics of Israeli military actions in Gaza, which have cost the lives of more than 33,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health authorities. Erdoan also said his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) was analyzing the results of the March 31 local elections and would continue to discuss them. Separately, Erdoan greeted Muslims around the world on the eve of Eid. “I wholeheartedly congratulate our nation and the Islamic world on the festival of Eid al-Fitr. I hope that Eid will bring peace, tranquility and well-being to our country, our nation, the Islamic world and all humanity,” Erdoan said. on X. Eid al-Fitr, which marks the start of the month of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar, is celebrated by Muslims around the world following the end of the dawn-to-sunset fasting month of Ramadan.

