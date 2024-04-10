Xi Jinping says 'no force' can stop 'meetings' with Taiwan – National





Amid heightened tensions between China and Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping told a pro-unification former Taiwanese president that the countries “belong” together. The differences between the systems cannot change the fact that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to the same country and the same nation, Xi said. “External interference cannot stop the historic trend of reuniting the country and the family,” Xi said, in comments reported by Taiwanese media and published by Reuters. “There are no grudges that cannot be resolved, no issues that cannot be discussed, and no forces that can tear us apart. » Ma Ying-jeou, who led Taiwan from 2008 to 2016, responded by saying that a new war between the two countries would pose an unbearable burden on the Chinese nation. Beijing claims the independent island of Taiwan is a Chinese province and has threatened to use force to achieve unification. China frequently sends warplanes and warships to surround the small island democracy and has held an increasing number of military exercises in recent years. Story continues below advertisement The meeting took place Wednesday in Beijing's Great Hall, normally reserved for foreign leaders. Latest news from Canada and around the world delivered to your email, as it happens. Mas' visit, apparently as the leader of a student delegation, comes months after Taiwan decisively elected a government dedicated to maintaining independence. Ma has been largely excluded from his own party's pro-unification campaign.



2:19

How China's bullying threatens Taiwan's crucial elections

In fashion now Family of 6 in central Alberta found safe: RCMP

Woman accused of shooting during solar eclipse says God told her to do it (police) The new leaders of the new government visit European countries friendly to Taiwan. China, one of the world's dominant economic powers, does not maintain diplomatic relations with countries that formally recognize Taiwan and has used its economic might to demand that countries adhere to the so-called “d” policy. 'one China'. Taipei has strengthened its relations with the United States and Japan while maintaining close economic ties with the Chinese mainland. Story continues below advertisement The United States has pledged to support Taiwan's independence and has criticized Beijing for its aggressive behavior in the South China Sea. Ma and Xi in 2015 held the first meeting between their countries' leaders in 50 years. His nationalist party lost in the following elections. Taiwan's official name is Republic of China, and China's long-standing claim to the island stems from the 1949 flight of the defeated Republic of China government to Taiwan after losing a civil war to Mao's Communists Zedong in what is now the country. People's Republic of China. with files from Reuters and the Associated Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10414243/china-taiwan-xi-jinping-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos