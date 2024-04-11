5 facts about Jokowi's open day at the palace today, starting at 09:00





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held an open day at the State Palace in Jakarta. Open days at the Palace It starts at 09:00 WIB. Information regarding this open day was transmitted by the Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia. He said he would accompany President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on the occasion of Eid. “I accompanied the president in Id prayers at Istiqlal. After that, we will have an open day here (State Palace),” Bahlil said after meeting Jokowi at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday (8/4/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Bahlil evaluated all the ministers who came to Jokowi's open day at the Palace. Remember, this Eid will be Jokowi's last as president. “Because Mr. President has never had an open house in 4 years during his second term and this is the last vacation of his mandate during his second term. So it feels like as an assistant, you must be with Mr. (Jokowi) to celebrate and celebrate this Eid al-Fitr,” he said. What do you need to know about this open day? Here is the informations. 1. Numbers are welcome Bahlil said Jokowi also released all the figures that would be present. Because according to him, Jokowi has an enveloping attitude and. “I'm sure there will be many (who will come). Because this president doesn't like conflict, he likes to kiss. So leave it to the numbers or to the entire community, both those who agree and those who disagree with Mr. President, Let us come together for the celebration. “It is the day of Eid al-Fitr which is full of forgiveness to enable us to return to our natural nature,” he said. Bahlil then responded if there was a possibility of Jokowi meeting with PDIP Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri. Bahlil was not aware of this. “Ah, it's wallahualam. Because I didn't ask for that either,” he said. As for whether Jokowi invited Megawati to the open house later, Bahlil did not respond directly. However, he welcomed a meeting between Jokowi and Mega. “Yes, they are national figures. They are national figures, their offices are also here. If we can meet them, that's good. We are happy as a people to see these national figures getting along, that's is cool,” he said. “But in a family atmosphere, in a vacation atmosphere, it shouldn't be necessary to invite yourself. Everyone can come. It's not a ratas event that should be limited. It just depends on the heart. If we forgive each other, let's come,” Bahlil continued. See also Video: Jokowi wishes you a happy Eid Al-Fitr: I hope you can forgive yourself [Gambas:Video 20detik]

