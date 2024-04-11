No force can separate us: China's Xi Jinping meets pro-Beijing former Taiwanese president





Chinese leader Xi Jinping met on Wednesday April 10 in Beijing with the former pro-Chinese president of Taiwan. The meeting precedes the inauguration ceremony of the new leader of this island state. Ma Ying-jeou, who remained Taiwan's president from 2008 to 2016, is on an 11-day tour across China. The meeting is very significant because it is the first time that a former president of Taiwan, which China considers its own territory, has been hosted by China's top leader. Previously, the two leaders met in Singapore in 2015. Xi opposes Taiwan independence In his remarks at the meeting, Xi Jinping praised Ma for opposing Taiwan independence, promoting cross-Strait exchanges and agreeing that the two sides of the Straits belong to one China . Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are all Chinese. There are no grudges that cannot be resolved, no issues that cannot be discussed, and no forces that can separate us, Xi said. External interference cannot stop the historic trend of family and country reuniting, he added. In response, Ma recognized that both peoples belonged to the Chinese nation, even though the other side of the strait developed under different conditions. If a war breaks out across the Taiwan Strait, it will pose an unbearable burden to the Chinese nation, Ma said. I sincerely hope that both sides will respect the values ​​and way of life cherished by the people and maintain peace. on both sides of the strait, added the former Taiwanese leader. Anti-Chinese sentiments in Taiwan Even as Xi Jinping doubles down on the idea of ​​reunification with Taiwan, anti-China sentiments in the island state have increased significantly. Beijing's threatening attitude has repelled more and more Taiwanese and reinforced their belief in a democratic way of life. Meanwhile, the Ma-Jinping summit in Beijing comes as Washington DC is due to host the leaders of Japan and the Philippines. Both countries are increasingly concerned about China's aggressive actions in the South China Sea. (With contribution from agencies) Vikrant Singh Geopolitical writer at WION, follows Indian foreign policy and global politics, in search of truth.

