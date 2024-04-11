New York appeals court refuses to delay Donald Trump's criminal trial for the third day in a row





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump is now 0-3 in his last-minute attempts to get a New York appeals court to delay his upcoming hush money criminal trial. An appeals court judge on Wednesday quickly rejected the latest salvo from the former president's lawyers, who argued he should be on the campaign trail rather than in a courtroom defending himself starting this week next.

Trump's lawyers had asked the state's mid-level appeals court to put the case on hold indefinitely while they fought to remove the trial judge and challenge several of his pretrial rulings, which they said them, seriously hampered the presumed defense of Republican candidates.

Judge Ellen Gesmer's decision, after a third straight day of emergency hearings on Trump's postponement requests, was another loss for Trump, who has repeatedly tried to have the trial postponed. Barring further legal action, the decision paves the way for jury selection which will begin next Monday.

We are here for this stay because there are restrictions that cannot work constitutionally in a trial environment, Trump's lawyer, Emil Bove, argued during the hearing, which was held in the basement lobby of the court because the regular courtroom was in use.

This is an extremely important trial. This is a historic and unprecedented procedure, Bove said, adding: It can only be done once and must be done right.

Trump's silence case is the first of his four criminal indictments expected to go to trial and would be the first criminal trial ever brought against a former president.

Adding to a litany of complaints filed this week with the appeals court, Bove argued that trial judge Juan Merchan exceeded his authority by refusing to postpone the case until the Supreme Court rules on an immunity claim raised by Trump in another of his criminal cases. Trump's lawyers say some evidence in the financial secrecy case could be excluded if the Supreme Court rules in his favor.

Mercan last week called the request ill-timed, saying Trump's lawyers had countless opportunities to raise the immunity issue before finally doing so in March, well after the deadline for discovery motions had expired. At the trial.

Steven Wu, chief of appeals for the Manhattan District Attorneys' Office, echoed that sentiment during Wednesday's emergency hearing. He argued that Trump's lawyers had months to raise immunity and other issues and should not be rewarded with a last-minute delay.

Suspending the trial at this point would be incredibly disruptive, Wu said. The court, the people, the witnesses have gone to extraordinary lengths to make this trial possible on Monday.

There is a strong public interest in ensuring that this criminal trial continues, he added.

Gesmer presided over the emergency hearing from an armchair, facing a mix of wooden seats, a folding table and a toilet.

Trump is accused of falsifying his company records to hide the nature of payments made to his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who helped Trump bury negative stories during his 2016 campaign. Cohen's activities included $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels to suppress her allegations of an extramarital sexual relationship with Trump years earlier.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 counts of falsifying business records. He denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels. His lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees.

Trump has already been removed twice this week before the appeals court. An appeals court judge on Monday rejected his proposal to delay the trial as he sought to move it out of Manhattan. Another judge on Tuesday denied a request, made in a lawsuit against Merchan, to have the trial delayed while Trump fought a silence order imposed on him in recent weeks.

Trump's lawyers had asked Merchan last month to indefinitely adjourn the New York trial until Trump's immunity claim in his election interference case in Washington, D.C., is resolved.

Trump claims he is immune from prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his term in office. His lawyers have not raised that as a defense in the secrecy case, but they have argued that some evidence, including Trump's social media posts about former lawyer Cohen, dates from the time where he was president and should be excluded from the trial because of his immunity protections.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in the case on April 25.

This is a situation in which a judge overstepped his authority in circumstances with very, very serious federalism implications, Bove argued during Wednesday's emergency hearing.

Trump's lawyers also renewed their argument that Merchan should recuse himself from the case. They accused him of bias and a conflict of interest, citing his daughter's work running a company whose clients included President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats.

Trump's lawyers filed a formal request for recusal with Merchan last week. The judge denied a similar request in August and did not rule on Trump's pending request. The judge has yet to rule on another defense delay request, which claims Trump will not get a fair trial because of damaging media coverage.

Their recusal arguments are completely without merit, Wu argued.

Trump's lawyers also challenged a protocol Merchan put in place last month to handle a flood of last-minute court filings. And they revisited their complaints aired during an emergency hearing Tuesday about Merchan's silence order imposed on Trump last month, which bars him from making public comments about witnesses, jurors and others regarding their ties with the case.

Trump's ability to campaign is something that is protected by the First Amendment, for President Trump and the American people, Bove argued.

