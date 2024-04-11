Trump says Arizona's 160-year-old abortion law goes too far





Washington — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he thought an 1864 Arizona law banning nearly all abortions went too far, but continued to praise the 2022 Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and overturned the constitutional right to abortion.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Atlanta's airport, the former president said he believes Arizona state lawmakers will take steps to change the Civil War-era ban . On Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the law could be enforced. The law allows abortion only to save the mother's life and does not provide exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

“It’s all about states’ rights, and that will be taken care of,” Trump said. “I'm sure the governor and everyone will bring things to their senses and this will be resolved, I think, very quickly.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media upon arrival at the Atlanta airport on April 10, 2024. Megan Varner/Getty Images

Abortion continues to play a significant role in the 2024 election. Democrats hope the June 2022 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court — made up of three Trump-appointed justices — that dismantled abortion rights will be a motivating factor for voters in favor of protecting access to abortion.

Michael Tyler, a spokesperson for President Biden's 2024 campaign, blasted Trump in a statement, saying he “is responsible for the suffering and chaos happening now, including in Arizona.”

“Trump lies constantly – about everything – but has a track record: banning abortion every chance he gets,” Tyler said. “The guy who wants to be a dictator from day one will use every tool at his disposal to ban abortion nationwide, with or without Congress, and running away from reporters to his private jet like a coward doesn't change anything this reality.”

Trump released a video statement Monday refusing to endorse a federal ban on abortion, which many abortion rights groups support and have called on him to endorse. Instead, he said access to abortion would be determined by states “by vote or legislation, or perhaps both.”

“It’s the will of the people,” Trump reiterated Wednesday.

He then called the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe an “incredible accomplishment.”

“We did it,” Trump said. “And now the states have it and they publish whatever they want.”

All three of the former president's appointees to the nation's highest court, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, voted to end the constitutional right to abortion.

In Arizona, the 160-year-old law upheld by the state Supreme Court replaces a law enacted in 2022 that bans abortion after 15 weeks. Abortion rights advocates, however, are working to put on the November ballot an initiative that would amend the state constitution to establish a fundamental right to abortion until it becomes viable, considered between 22 and 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Arizona for Abortion Access, the group behind the initiative, said last week that it had collected enough signatures to qualify the measure for a vote in November.

Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com.

