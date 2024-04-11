New post-Brexit UK border controls that come into force later this month will cost UK businesses $2bn and fuel higher inflation, according to a report warning UK-EU trade would suffer .

Less than a month before new controls on animal and plant products are introduced from April 30, insurer Allianz Trade said controls agreed under Boris Johnson's Brexit deal could add 10% to import costs over the first year.

Ministers revealed last week that businesses could be charged up to $145 for each shipment imported via Dover, sparking warnings it would drive up food prices and disproportionately harm small businesses .

The Allianz report said the checks, part of the government's Border Target Operating Model (Btom), would affect 21 billion imports of agricultural products, including eggs, live trees and plants, meat and fish , or around 3% of all UK imports.

These new costs would be the equivalent of adding a 10% tariff on these imports, he said, with Allianz indicating that European companies would be likely to pass these costs on to UK customers.

It said these items made up around 6% of the overall basket of goods used to calculate the UK's overall inflation rate, and the extra costs could add 0.2 percentage points to inflation, dairy products , with meat and fish being the most affected.

Inflation fell from more than 10% last year to 3.4%, helped by falling food prices after the biggest annual rise since the late 1970s. However, food prices remain 30% higher than three years ago.

Last October, the government estimated that the additional controls would cost businesses an extra $330 million a year and add less than 0.2 percentage points to overall inflation over three years.

Allianz report finds inflationary pressures from new controls would be eased by a two-year suspension of tariffs on goods not covered by free trade agreements, cutting import costs by $7 billion . This included some agricultural products but also cars, fuels, metals and other non-food goods.

The report said that as these products account for 45% of the UK's total imports, this would have the effect of reducing overall inflation by 0.6 percentage points over the next year.

In response to the Allianz report, Phil Pluck, chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, said that even before its implementation, it was becoming clear that the Btom model was broken. He said: Without listening to the experts, the Government will seriously damage business confidence in the UK and increase the costs of consumers' weekly shopping.

The report comes as British businesses also face the prospect of tougher barriers to exporting to the EU, with the UK falling further and further behind in introducing new rules set by Brussels.

A separate study by UK in a Changing Europe, an academic think tank, estimates that British businesses would have little choice but to follow new EU standards currently before the Parliament in Strasbourg ahead of June's elections.

He said the EU was embarking on a legislative glut to complete reforms before the summer, while the British government's agenda had all but dried up in the run-up to the general election.

Warning that a gap was growing between UK and EU rules on supply chains, digital competition and environmental standards, he said many of the changes would apply de facto in the UK for British businesses seeking to sell goods and services in the EU single market.

Jol Reland, research associate at UK in a Changing Europe, said: The UK lives next to a regulatory giant, which it cannot afford to ignore. Even after Brexit, the EU remains the UK's biggest export market, so UK businesses have no choice but to comply with new EU regulations.

The main difference is that the UK government now has no way of influencing EU policy decisions from within.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been contacted for comment.