China's Xi says no one can stop 'family reunification' with Taiwan during meeting with former leader

Chinese President Xi Jinping told former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou on Wednesday that outside deductions could not prevent cross-Strait family reunification and that there was no question which cannot be discussed.

Since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing the civil war to Mao Zedong's communists, no sitting Taiwanese leader has visited China.

Ma, president from 2008 to 2016, last year became the first former Taiwanese leader to visit China and is now on his second trip to the country, at a time of simmering military tensions across the strait .

Ma was widely expected to meet Xi this time, having first met him in Singapore in late 2015 for a historic summit shortly before Taiwan's current president, Tsai Ing-wen, won the elections.

Ma Ying-jeou, left, and Xi Jinping in Singapore in 2015. Chiang Ying-ying / AP file

Meeting Ma at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, where foreign leaders normally hold talks with senior Chinese officials, Xi said people on both sides of the strait were Chinese.

External interference cannot stop the historic trend of reuniting the country and the family, Xi said, in remarks reported by Taiwanese media.

Xi did not elaborate, but in Chinese terminology, external interference in Taiwan is generally aimed at the support Taipei receives from Western countries like the United States, particularly arms sales that infuriate Beijing.

People on both sides of the strait are Chinese, Xi said.

There are no grudges that cannot be resolved, no issues that cannot be discussed, and no forces that can tear us apart.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring under its control Taiwan, a democratically governed country, and has intensified its military and political pressure to assert its sovereignty claims.

Ma told Xi that the tensions had caused unease among many Taiwanese.

If there is a war between the two sides, it will be unbearable for the Chinese people, Ma said, using a term that refers to people of Chinese ethnic origin rather than their nationality.

Chinese people on both sides of the Strait absolutely have enough wisdom to handle all disputes peacefully and avoid descending into conflict.

In response to the meeting, the Taiwan-China Policy Development Council said it deeply regretted that Ma had not publicly expressed the Taiwanese people's insistence on defending the sovereignty and democratic system of the Republic of China, which remains the official name of Taiwan.

Beijing should stop intimidating Taiwan and resolve its differences with Taipei through respectful and rational dialogue, he adds.

Xi called Ma M. Ma Ying-jeou rather than former president, given that neither the Chinese nor Taiwanese governments formally recognize each other. Ma called Xi by his title as head of the Communist Party general secretary.

Tsai and her government reject China's territorial claims, saying only the islands' residents can decide their future.

China says it will only speak to Tsai if she accepts that both sides of the strait are part of one China, which she has refused to do.

Xi has rarely made public remarks on Taiwan in recent months.

Speaking to U.S. President Joe Biden in early April, Xi urged Washington to translate Biden's pledge not to support Taiwan's independence into concrete actions.

Xi has also not publicly commented on Taiwan's January presidential election, won by current Vice President Lai Ching-te, considered by Beijing to be a dangerous separatist and who will take office on May 20.

Ma remains a senior member of Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), which lost January's presidential election for the third time in a row, but has no official position within the party.

The KMT advocates close ties with China and dialogue, but categorically denies being pro-Beijing.