Trump makes third attempt to delay Hush Money trial





Donald J. Trump's lawyers have spent this week trying to avoid the former president's trial on charges of covering up a sex scandal.

They tried again on Wednesday. Once again, they failed.

In Mr. Trump's latest last-minute attempt to delay a trial that begins Monday, he filed a civil suit in an appeals court against the judge overseeing the case, Juan M. Merchan. He sought to delay the trial while the appeals court reviewed several of the judges' decisions.

A single appeals court judge, Ellen Gesmer, quickly rejected Mr. Trump's request. Mr. Trump can now have his action heard by a full panel of five appeals court judges, but it would be nearly impossible for the court to act before the trial begins.

The episode underscored Mr. Trump's growing desperation to delay the trial, as well as his scattershot approach to getting there.

Blocking is one of the favorite legal strategies of former presidents, in the Manhattan affair and its numerous legal disputes. But even for Mr. Trump, it was a bold move: taking legal action against a judge and burying an appeals court in long-term delaying tactics.

Nearly a dozen legal experts contacted for this story worked to recall any other defendants who filed three emergency appeals in three days. Most called it unprecedented; we called it stupidity. And at this rate, with five days until jury selection and a handful of other legal questions still unresolved, Mr. Trump may not be done.

Barry Kamins, a former New York judge turned defense attorney, said the triple attempt was unusual. But, he added, I will ask you: has a former president ever been prosecuted? Everything about this case is a first.

Wednesday's papers included a request that the appeals court suspend the case while it considers ousting Judge Merchan. Mr. Trump's lawyers say Judge Merchan has a conflict of interest, citing his daughter's work as a Democratic political consultant.

Ethics experts have said Judge Merchan does not need to step down, and the judge has previously refused to recuse himself, noting that a judicial ethics committee concluded last year that he had no no real conflict. Team Trump recently again asked Judge Merchan to step down, and the judge is expected to give his response this week.

There is absolutely no evidence showing that Judge Merchan will benefit from the outcome of this trial, Lisa Evans, a lawyer for the court system, said at a hearing Wednesday.

Mr. Trump's suit against the judge, a special proceeding known as Rule 78, which takes the form of a lawsuit and is used to challenge New York state agencies and judges , was first reported by CNN.

In the suit, Mr. Trump's lawyers also asked the appeals court to block prosecutors from introducing certain evidence about their client related to his duties as president. Judge Merchan rejected that argument, and a lawyer for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that the last-minute filing was not an appropriate way to proceed.

That lawyer, Steven Wu, said any delay would be extremely disruptive, adding that there was a strong public interest in ensuring the trial continued on Monday.

Mr. Trump's lawyer, Emil Bove, acknowledged that the trial was critically important, but argued that the public interest required the appeals court to intervene.

It can only be done once, and it has to be done well, he said.

For Trump, there could be political advantages in losing the calls. He could use court denials as ammunition to support his claims that the justice system was biased against him.

The Manhattan case that Mr. Trump is trying to avoid was brought by the District Attorney, Alvin L. Bragg. It would be the first trial Mr. Trump faces after four indictments in four different cities.

Mr. Trump's first attempt this week to delay the Manhattan trial was a more traditional appeal, a request to postpone the trial while the justices considered a defense request to move it out of Manhattan. This was denied on Monday.

In a separate Rule 78 action filed against Judge Merchan that day, Mr. Trump's lawyers asked the appeals court to delay the trial while it considered his request to overturn the order of silence imposed by the judge. The order prohibits Mr. Trump from attacking witnesses, prosecutors and the judges' families.

But Mr. Bragg argued that silence would protect those involved from Mr. Trump's fiery rhetoric. And an appeals court judge refused Tuesday to stay the case.

Mr. Bragg accused Mr. Trump of falsifying records to cover up a sex scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels. The criminal case is one of four criminal cases facing Mr. Trump, who is once again the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, and it could be the only one of Mr. Trump's criminal cases to go to trial before on Election Day this year.

If Mr. Trump wins the election, business will most likely grind to a halt.

