Court postpones hearing of Imran and Bushras pleas to 15





ISLAMABAD – Sessions Judge (East) Shahrukh Arjumand on Tuesday postponed hearing the appeals of PTI founder president Imran Khan and his wife Bushra seeking stay of their convictions in the April 15 illegal marriage case if Khawar Maneka's lawyer, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, does not appear. in the court.

The couple was sentenced to 7 years and fined Rs0.5 million each for an illegal marriage petition filed by Bushra's former husband Khawar Maneka. The sentence was announced on February 3, 2024.

Raja's associate Rizwan Abbasi informed the court earlier in the hearing that he would not be able to appear in court on Tuesday due to illness. Salman Akram Raja, Imran Khan's lawyer, however, was unhappy with the absence of Rizwan Abbasi.

Salman Akram Raja told the court that he was near the court during the last hearing on April 6, but left the place without informing the court. He further argued that Rizwan Abbasi misled the court twice, he did not even send his medical report for his absence.

Usman Gill, Bushra's lawyer, requested a conditional stay of the sentence for one week, which was refused by the court judge.

Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas, during his closing arguments, told the court that the case lacked territorial jurisdiction. The marriage was solemnized in Lahore and the trial began in Islamabad. He further argued that a same application was filed by a citizen Muhammad Hanif and he was also a prosecutor in this case. The court rejected the request citing territorial jurisdiction.

Salman Akram Raja and Usman Gill requested the court to announce its verdict on Tuesday, but Justice Shahrukh Arjumand remarked that we need to balance the proceedings and will grant a shorter adjournment date till April 15. If Rizwan Abbasi does not appear in court that day, he will pronounce the verdict in his absence.

