Donald Trump says he doesn't 'need the money' as RNC spends money





Donald Trump landed in Atlanta on Wednesday and criticized President Joe Biden and Fani Willis, and touted a recent massive fundraising bonanza for his benefit as an incentive for his party to not worry about fundraising for the campaign.

A fundraising event held last Saturday on behalf of Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, raised more than $50.5 million and more than doubled the $25 million, according to the Republican National Committee (RNC). raised for Biden and the Democrats. The couples had to pay $1.6 million to attend.

Former US President Donald Trump on April 7, 2024 in Doral, Florida. After getting off his plane in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 10, Trump criticized the Fulton County investigation led by Fani Willis, and said… Former U.S. President Donald Trump on April 7, 2024 in Doral , in Florida. After getting off his plane in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 10, Trump criticized the Fulton County investigation led by Fani Willis and said he “didn't need” the money to defeat the President Joe Biden in November. More from Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Trump hailed the “all-time record” and said the money was not the end of his election battle.

“I think [Democrats] I made $24 [million] and we made $52 [million], and we did it pretty easily,” Trump told reporters Wednesday after his plane landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. “I didn't need three presidents; I made it myself. I didn't need so-called stars; we did it ourselves.

“The Republican Party gets a lot of money, in small donations, $61 on average. We had some big donors the other night… We don't need the money. If you remember Hillary Clinton, I had about a third of the money that she had. And who won? I'm not exactly sure. Who won?

“We don't need the same kind of money as they do. They need more money because they deal with more politicians. They hand it out like it's gravy,” he added.

Newsweek has contacted the RNC by email for additional comment.

The context

Trump is in town to meet with local officials and larger donors.

Georgia is one of a handful of swing states expected to once again determine who is elected president in less than seven months, with Biden edging out Trump in 2020 in a hotly contested race that has led to numerous legal battles and claims from Trump. supporters that the election was compromised.

Trump was scheduled to meet with former U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, as well as business moguls including Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, poultry magnate Tommy Bagwell and beverage magnate Don Leebern III, according to the Georgia Recorder .

It was described as part of another expensive event involving Trump, with single tickets costing around $6,600. A photo shoot with the presumptive GOP nominee reportedly cost $25,000 per couple.

After landing at the airport, Trump stopped at a Chick-fil-A on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Vine City area, according to local station FOX 5.

What we know

Democrats have outperformed Republicans on the campaign trail for months, in some cases doubling their financial war chest as advertising is expected to intensify in the spring and summer.

On Saturday, the same day as Trump's mega fundraiser, Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced they had raised $90 million in March, bringing their financial war chest to $192 million in cash.

Some of that money came from the Biden fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York, which featured former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and was hosted by Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

“The money we are raising is historic,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden-Harris 2024 campaign manager, said in a statement. “This stands in stark contrast to Trump's cash-strapped operation funneling the limited, billionaire-dependent funds he has to pay his various legal fees.”

Trump and the RNC raised about $66 million last month, bringing their total treasury to some $93 million.

But the RNC praised Trump's most recent event, touting him for “shattering” all previous fundraising records and calling Biden's presidential fundraising “desperate.”

“The success of tonight's event proves what we already know: Americans are fed up with Biden's record of failure, from the opening of the southern border to skyrocketing inflation to the coronavirus crisis. migrant crime that has made everyone less safe,” said RNC Chairman Michael. Whatley and co-chair Lara Trump in a statement. “The Republican Party is united behind the effort to elect President Donald J. Trump, and Americans are lining up to join our movement and remove Crooked Joe Biden once and for all.”

Views

Trump, who told reporters that Biden “doesn't know what he's doing,” also said the Georgia criminal trial on racketeering and other charges launched by Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis no longer appears to have the same cache.

He said the election interference case had been “totally discredited” and again called it “election interference,” referring to the personal relationship between Willis and attorney Nathan Wade, the latter of whom eventually resigned as chief prosecutor in the case after Judge Scott. McAfee said he or Willis had to recuse themselves because of their former relationship.

“It's in the name of her and her lover, Wade. Mr. and Mrs. Wade,” Trump said. “And I think the case has been totally discredited. I hope that's the case. And we'll see how it turns out. The New York case is totally discredited. All the lawyers have said they have no no business. It's a horrible thing. but it's election interference.

Uncommon knowledge

