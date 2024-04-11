Politics
Xi Jinping receives former Taiwanese President Ma in Beijing | International
Chinese President Xi Jinping met this Wednesday in Beijing with Ma Ying-jeou, former president of Taiwan (2008-2016). This is the second meeting between the leaders, following their historic meeting in 2015 in Singapore, the first between two rival governments, when both were in power. External interference cannot stop the historic trend of country and family reunification, Xi said during the interview, according to China's official Xinhua news agency. If a war breaks out across the Taiwan Strait, it will pose an unbearable burden for the Chinese nation, Ma said, according to Taiwanese media. The Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait will undoubtedly have enough wisdom to peacefully handle cross-Strait disputes and avoid entering into conflict.
The face-to-face meeting took place in a room in the Great Hall of the People, the building in Tiananman Square reserved for major events. Ma has been traveling across the country for several days with a delegation of young Taiwanese as part of what marks his second visit to the People's Republic, after last year, which was the first by a Taiwanese president or former president to mainland China . Their stops were widely reported in the People's Republic's state media and on the Asian giant's social networks.
BREAKING: Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Ma and Xi last met almost 10 years ago in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/n0iQG7Uv3J
– TaiwanPlus News (@taiwanplusnews) April 10, 2024
The meeting was kept in sobriety, far from any pomp that could recall an official visit. They called each other sir, the same formula they had already used in 2015, to avoid pronouncing the position of the highest leaders of governments who do not officially recognize themselves. However, according to Taiwanese press reports, Ma also addressed Xi as general secretary. The Taiwanese, at another time, called the Chinese nation the Republic of China, the official name for Taiwan, which is recognized as a state by only 12 other countries, mostly small Pacific and Latin American countries. , and by the Vatican. . . This was corrected immediately.
Differences between the systems cannot change the objective fact that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to the same country and the same nation, Xi said. The interview comes at a time of distancing and months of accumulated tensions between the Chinese government and the autonomous island that Beijing considers an inalienable part of its territory and that the United States supports militarily. The meeting could be interpreted as an attempt by Beijing to set the terms of what it sees as a possible dialogue with Taipi, ahead of the upcoming May inauguration of Lai Ching-Te of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), as president. For China, Lai hides a secessionist tendency that harms the people of Taiwan and endangers peace across the Strait.
At the meeting, Xi insisted that the so-called 1992 consensus, a concept that implies the existence of one China but with different interpretations of what that means, is key to the development of relations between the two parties. Ma also stressed the importance of this formula and opposition to secessionist movements as a political basis for peaceful relations.
Ma, 73, is now withdrawn from the political front and his party, the nationalist Kuomintang, more inclined to rapprochement with Beijing, was beaten for the third consecutive time at the polls during the January elections. Under his tenure, the greatest rapprochement between Taipi and Beijing was forged, which culminated with the two meeting in 2015.
The last eight years, with outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen (also of the DPP) at the head of the island's government, have been characterized by the total absence of dialogue with the People's Republic, Taipi's rapprochement with Washington and growing tensions in the strait. Beijing's official policy involves the peaceful reunification of Taiwan, which it considers a historic mission of the Communist Party, for which it could use any means necessary and without renouncing the use of force.
