Jokowi-Ma'ruf Amin arrives at Istiqlal Mosque and performs Sunnah prayers before Eid prayers

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo And Vice President Ma'ruf Amin went to Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta, to perform the Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriyah prayer, Wednesday (10/4/2024).

Reported by the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube broadcast, the two arrived around 06:30 WIB.

The head of state was seen wearing a white long-sleeved koko shirt and black pants and wearing a cap.

Meanwhile, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin wore a shirt, jacket and sarong and wore a black cap.

After entering the mosque, President Jokowi and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin immediately prepared to perform the Sunnah prayers.

The President and Vice President take positions side by side while performing the Sunnah prayers.

Near them was the Grand Imam of the Istiqlal Mosque, Nasaruddin Umar, who also performed the Sunnah prayers.

Apart from this, First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and Vice President Wurry Ma'ruf Amin were also present at the Istiqlal Mosque.

Also present was President Jokowi's daughter-in-law, Erina Gudono, who accompanied Mrs. Iriana Jokowi.

After performing the sunnah prayers, the President and Vice President were seen talking.

The same goes for Ms. Iriana and Ms. Wury Ma'ruf Amin.

They are looking forward to the Eid al-Fitr congregational prayers which start around 07:00 WIB.



