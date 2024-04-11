Trump: Arizona abortion ban goes 'too far'





ATLANTA (AP) Donald Trump said Wednesday that an Arizona law that criminalizes almost all abortions goes too far and called on Arizona lawmakers to change it, while also defending overturning the ruling Roe v. Wade which authorized states to prohibit this procedure.

“Everything will be taken care of, and as you know, it’s all about state’s rights,” the former president told supporters and reporters after landing in Atlanta for a fundraiser. This will be fixed, and I'm sure the governor and everyone will bring the situation to its senses and it will be fixed, I think, very quickly.

Although Trump questioned whether he supported abortion rights, he named three of the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and ended a federally guaranteed right to abortion. Now facing a growing political backlash as Democrats score victories across the country campaigning on abortion rights, Trump is increasingly put on the defensive and has urged Republicans to avoid supporting bans unpopular with many Americans.

Trump was asked Wednesday whether he would sign a nationwide ban on abortion if he were president again. According to video taken during his press conference, he shook his head in response and said no.

Trump released a video statement earlier this week refusing to endorse a national ban on abortion and saying he believed limits should be left to states. His statement angered some religious conservatives and energized President Joe Biden's allies, who view abortion rights as one of Trump's weaknesses.

Biden was asked at a Rose Garden news conference about his message to Arizona voters after the state Supreme Court's ruling Tuesday cleared the way for enforcing an 1864 law which prohibits abortion at all stages of pregnancy without exceptions for rape or incest and allows abortion only if the mother's life is in danger.

Elect me, the president said. I'm in the 20th century… in the 21st century. Not at the time.

The court's decision dramatically changed Arizona's legal landscape regarding termination of pregnancy. The court suggested that doctors could be sued under the Civil War-era law, although the opinion written by the court's majority did not specify this.

Trump maintains he is proud that the three Supreme Court justices he appointed voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying states will have different restrictions. It supports three exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when the mother's life is in danger.

During a stop at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Atlanta, Trump was asked whether doctors should be punished for performing abortions, and he said he would leave that decision to the states.

Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler said Trump is responsible for the suffering and chaos happening now, including in Arizona, because he is proud of overturning Roe and has l habit of banning abortion every chance he gets.

Trump also spoke about a Florida law that bans abortions after six weeks, saying that would likely change as well. Last week, the state Supreme Court upheld the state's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the ruling also clears the way for the state to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. .

For 52 years, people have wanted to end Roe v. Wade and bring him back to the United States. We did it. It was an incredible thing, an incredible achievement, he said. Today, the states have it, and they broadcast what they want. It is the will of the people. So Florida will probably change.

Trump ignored questions about how he planned to vote on Florida himself while awaiting a state constitutional amendment that would enshrine access to abortion as a right of residents of his home state. He did not specify what he thinks the level of restrictions and access should be in Arizona or any other state.

