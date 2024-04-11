Palace statement regarding Jokowi's open day is chaotic









Jakarta – The Eid al-Fitr 1445 H open house hosted by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta was chaotic. The palace issued a statement regarding the Eid riots. Report of Détik News, the open day held on Wednesday (10/4/2024), was chaotic when the queue entered. Residents rush to attend President Jokowi's public banquet. A number of residents were seen congregating in the Kemensetneg complex, the main access for residents to the open house. They seemed to have entered in a hurry and even ran, it was even discovered that the last group to enter had not passed through the screening and detection gates as some of them still appeared to be carrying bags and cell phones. Even though the group of residents who entered before had to leave their belongings and were not allowed to bring anything to the open house. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Crowds and pressure between residents and officers cannot be avoided. In fact, many residents fell and passed out. The white tent, which actually served as a place to exchange food and basic food parcels, was closed because it could not withstand the pressure from residents. Even the queue to get to the open day venue seemed to have been closed as well. Palace apology statement The Palace apologized for the chaos. Head of the Presidential Secretariat Protocol Office Yusuf Permana understands the public's enthusiasm for attending Jokowi's open day. Yusuf respected the people's great desire to meet Jokowi. “Yes, we understand the enthusiasm of the people who want to attend the open house at the Palace with the President and the First Lady. We really respect, appreciate and thank the people who came to the Palace,” Yusuf said on Wednesday ( 10/4/2024). Yusuf explained that Jokowi had little time to organize the open house. Meanwhile, the community was very excited to participate in the open house. “As we said before, we also have limited time, especially to prepare for the Zuhr prayer,” he said. The Palace also apologized. The palace apologized for not being able to accommodate everyone who came to Jokowi's open day. “We apologize for not being able to accommodate the full presence of the community,” Yusuf continued. Watch the video “Eid in Jakarta, Jokowi answered this question when asked about the open day“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(dpw/iws)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/bali/berita/d-7288142/pernyataan-istana-soal-open-house-jokowi-ricuh The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos