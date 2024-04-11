Johnson to join Trump at Mar-a-Lago for election integrity announcement





President Mike Johnson plans Friday to join former President Donald J. Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to make what he called a major announcement on election integrity.

It was not immediately clear what the two men planned to discuss during their joint appearance, although Mr. Trump continued to falsely insist that he was the true winner of the election of 2020 and to baselessly accuse the Democrats of trying to interfere in the 2024 election.

Their first public event together since Mr. Johnson was elected to the House's top job last fall comes at a delicate time in their relationship.

The embattled speaker faces an ouster threat from one of Mr. Trump's top congressional loyalists, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Republican from Georgia. And although Mr. Johnson has worked to show enthusiastic support for Mr. Trump, the former president and presumptive Republican nominee is stoking divisions in the Republican Party and undermining the legislative agenda of congressional presidents.

The joint bill comes two days after Mr. Trump came out against Mr. Johnson's proposed legislation to extend an expiring warrantless surveillance law that national security officials say is crucial to fight terrorism and gather intelligence. Mr. Trump urged lawmakers to scrap the law underlying the program, and House ultraconservatives banded together to block it from being introduced in the House, resulting in an embarrassing defeat for Mr. Johnson .

Mr. Johnson is also grappling with how and when to introduce a bill to send a new infusion of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, a move Mr. Trump has long opposed. (Mr. Trump said it was stupid for the United States to offer foreign aid to countries instead of loans.)

And the meeting comes as Ms. Greene is stepping up her threats to try to oust Mr. Johnson from the presidency if he moves forward with legislation to send more aid to kyiv.

I told him not to fund Ukraine, Ms. Greene said Wednesday after an hour-long meeting with Mr. Johnson on Capitol Hill to discuss their disagreements. He didn't give me an answer on this. He gave me no guarantees. Ms Greene said he offered her a position in a new kitchen cabinet staffed by senior advisers he wanted to bring together.

Mr. Johnson, who defended the former president in two Senate impeachment trials and played a leading role in trying to help him invalidate the 2020 election results, has tried to keep in step with Mr. Trump since his elevation to the presidency.

He officially endorsed her presidential campaign, a move his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, resisted and visited him at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach at least twice. The two speak regularly on the phone. But he is also under strong and growing pressure from President Biden, leaders of both parties in the Senate and many House Republicans to defy Mr. Trump and move forward with aid. Ukraine.

In February, Mr. Johnson posted a photo on social media of himself with Mr. Trump at Mar-a-Lago, writing that they had a great meeting and that together we will grow the majority and save the America !

