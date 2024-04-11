Prime Minister Narendra Modi to American magazine: “The Ram temple, culmination of centuries of sacrifice” | Latest news India

Politics
The name of Lord Shri Ram is imprinted on the Indian national consciousness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an American magazine in an interview. He said Lord Ram's life defined the contours of thoughts and values of the country's “civilization”.
In a conversation with New York magazine Newsweek, Prime Minister Modi touched on several controversial topics, including ties with China and Pakistan and the Quad group.
Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
“His (Lord Ram) life defined the contours of thoughts and values of our civilization. His name resonates up and down our sacred land. Therefore, during the special 11-day ritual that I observed, I “I made a pilgrimage to places that bear the footprints of Shri Ram. My journey which took me to different corners of the country showed the revered place that Shri Ram occupies in each of us,” he said.
The Ram Temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in January this year. Thousands of dignitaries from all walks of life attended the grand ceremony. However, the opposition skipped the ceremony despite being invited, saying the BJP had tried to reap political dividends by using the event at the temple.
Prime Minister Modi told the magazine that the Ram Temple was the culmination of centuries of perseverance and sacrifice.
“The return of Shri Ram to his birthplace marked a historic moment of unity for the nation. It was the culmination of centuries of perseverance and sacrifice. When I was asked to participate in the ceremony, I knew I would represent the 1.4 billion people of the country, who have been patiently waiting for centuries for the return of Ram Lalla,” he said.
In 2019, the Supreme Court ended a decades-long conflict between Hindus and Muslims, ruling that the Ram temple should be built on the disputed land. He ordered the authorities to provide separate land for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.
“For the 11 days leading up to this auspicious event, I carried with me the aspirations of countless devotees, eagerly awaiting this day. The ceremony itself brought the nation together in celebration, akin to a second Diwali. Every house was illuminated by the light of Ram Jyoti. I consider it a divine blessing that I was able to experience the consecration ceremony as a representative of 1.4 billion Indians,” PM Modi added.
PM Modi on China
Prime Minister Modi said that peaceful relations between India and China are important for the whole world. He also said the border situation must be resolved to put aside the anomaly in “our bilateral interactions.”
“I am convinced that we must urgently address the protracted situation on our borders so that the anomalies in our bilateral interactions can be behind us. Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important not only for our two country but for the whole country, region and the world,” he said.
“I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and maintain peace and tranquility on our borders,” he added.
PM Modi on Pakistan
On Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi said he congratulated the Pakistani Prime Minister on assuming office. He said India has always advocated for advancing peace, security and prosperity in the region in an atmosphere free from terror and violence.
He, however, refrained from commenting on the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said he would not comment on internal matters in Pakistan.
PM Narendra Modi on Quad
Speaking about the Quad group comprising the United States, Australia, Japan and India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the group was not aimed against any country.
“We are present in different combinations in different groups. Quad is not directed against any country. Like many other international groupings, like the SCO, BRICS and others, Quad is also a group of like-minded countries. ideas and working on a common positive agenda,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
On criticism over the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I encourage you to visit Jammu and Kashmir to witness first-hand the radical positive changes taking place on the ground. Don't trust what I or others say. I went to Jammu and Kashmir last month. For the first time, people have new hope in their lives.
“The process of development, good governance and empowerment of the people must be seen and believed,” he said.
People are reaping the dividends of peace: more than 21 million tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2023. Terrorist incidents have reduced significantly. Organized bandhs/hartals (protests) and stone-pelting, which once disrupted normal life, are now a thing of the past, he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
