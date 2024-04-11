Ottawa, Boris Johnson lectures on the importance of supporting Ukraine





Visiting Ottawa for a conference Wednesday evening, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson forcefully pleaded with Canada's conservatives not to turn their backs on the Ukrainians, but rather to support them vigorously. Canada has been fantastic so far […]. I believe the time has come for an even stronger posture. This goes for my country too, said the flamboyant English politician. Fist in the air, displaying the same hairstyle that we know him well, the former leader of the United Kingdom Conservatives invited his Canadian associates to turn away from the path traced by Donald Trump, namely a total disengagement from Ukraine, a country oriented towards the West. The last thing anyone should do is force the Ukrainians to capitulate by refusing to give them the weapons they need, not just to survive, but to win. High conservative mass Boris Johnson is one of the guests of honor at the three-day conference organized in the federal capital by the Strong and Free Network, a Canadian conservative think tank in which Pierre Poilievre will take part on Thursday. He was seated alongside former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott with whom he discussed in less than an hour some of the issues dominating the news, including the Gaza war, Wokism and the decline of the United Kingdom. An exchange on greenhouse gases and global warming between the two men gave rise to a friendly confrontation, sparking laughter and applause and at the same time exposing the differences within the conservative movements. Mr Abbott, a noted climate skeptic, has argued that there is no climate emergency. The last time I was in Ottawa, it was -15 degrees and I told myself that raising the temperature a few degrees wouldn't be a bad thing, he joked. As conservatives, I do not believe that we can afford to simply tell the public, the young people who care about this, to put all plans [de lutte aux changements climatiques] in the trash, Mr. Johnson replied. Do you have any information to share with us about this story? write us the address or call us directly at 1 800-63SCOOP.

