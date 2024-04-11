Looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India, Tesla CEO Elon Musk





By Yoshita Singh

New York, Apr 10 (PTI) Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said he is looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India, when he is expected to announce the investment plans of his business in the country.

Looking forward to meeting Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India! Musk said in a post on Wednesday

Musk is expected to visit India later this month and is expected to announce the company's investment plans in the country, according to sources.

Musk, who has described bringing Tesla electric vehicles to India as a “natural progression”, will likely be accompanied by other company executives during the visit scheduled for the week of April 22, a source said.

In June last year, Musk met Modi during the latter's visit to the United States and said he planned to visit India in 2024, while expressing confidence that Tesla would enter soon in the Indian market.

His upcoming visit to India comes weeks after the government announced a new electric vehicle policy under which import duty reductions will be given to companies setting up manufacturing units in the country with minimum investment of $500 million, a measure aimed at attracting major global players. like Tesla.

Under the policy, companies setting up manufacturing facilities for electric passenger cars will be allowed to import a limited number of cars at a lower customs duty of 15 percent on vehicles costing USD 35,000 and above for five years from the date. of the issuance of the letter of approval by the government.

Currently, cars imported as Completely Built Units (CBUs) are subject to customs duties ranging from 70 to 100 percent, depending on engine size and cost, vehicle value. insurance and freight (CIF) less than or greater than 40,000 USD.

The policy aims to promote India as an electric vehicle manufacturing destination and attract investments from reputed global electric vehicle manufacturers.

Last year, Tesla contacted the Indian government to request a reduction in customs duties on the import of its vehicles into India.

In 2022, Musk had said that Tesla, which previously sought to reduce import duties to sell its vehicles in India, would not manufacture its products unless it was allowed to sell and service its cars in the country first .

In August 2021, Musk said Tesla could set up a manufacturing unit in India if it succeeds with imported vehicles in the country first. He had said that Tesla wanted to launch its vehicles in India “but the import duties are by far the highest in the world of any major country!”

