Trump says Arizona Supreme Court ruling on abortion will be corrected | Donald Trump





Insisting that abortion rights should be left to state governments, Donald Trump nonetheless said Arizona's right-wing Supreme Court went too far when it ruled Tuesday that a near-total ban 160 years old could be applied.

Yeah, they did [go too far], Trump told reporters Wednesday at an airport in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be resolved and, as you know, it all depends on states' rights.

Just Monday, a day before the Arizona court announced that the 1864 ban could go into effect, Trump issued a lengthy statement seeking to state his position on abortion rights.

Such rights should be the purview of state governments, he said, while refusing to support right-wing calls for a national ban, a position that has angered some close allies.

Trump's political opponents have been quick to point out that he regularly boasts of being the architect of Dobbs v. Jackson, the 2022 Supreme Court decision in which three U.S. Supreme Court justices he appointees voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that protected federal abortion. rights.

Joe Biden and other Democrats repeatedly point to Trump's role in bringing about the Dobbs decision, thereby triggering draconian state bans, including Arizona.

Elsewhere in his remarks with reporters Wednesday, Trump said that Arizona officials would bring the matter to reason and that the matter would be resolved, I think, very quickly.

Arizona is a pivotal state, key to the upcoming presidential and congressional elections. Although the Arizona Supreme Court is controlled by the right, the state's governor, Katie Hobbs, and attorney general, Kris Mayes, are Democrats.

On Tuesday, Mayes denounced an existential crisis for our residents and told NBC: Millions of Arizonans, men and women, Republicans, Democrats and independents, woke up this morning to a decision that takes us back to 1864. I said I would not prosecute anyone under this decision. draconian law.

In Georgia, Trump asserted that the will of the people was that abortion be left to the states. But national public opinion remains largely favorable to abortion rights, a winning campaign theme for Democrats since the removal of federal rights.

Since Dobbs, Democrats have scored important electoral victories while campaigning on abortion rights and passing measures guaranteeing those rights, even in Republican-led states. Other measures of this type should be decided this year.

Top Arizona Republicans, including Kari Lake, a Trump-backed Holocaust denier currently running for U.S. Senate, have backed away from the state Supreme Court's decision.

On the national stage, Trump must walk a political tightrope, having to satisfy radical anti-abortion activists, dominant in his Republican base, while appealing to moderates and independents.

His personal opinions on the subject are the subject of constant speculation. In 2016, when he was running for president and criticized for suggesting that women who had abortions should be punished, New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd asked him if he had ever been involved with anyone who had aborted.

Such an interesting question, Trump said. So what's your next question?

Eight years later, in Georgia, Trump was asked whether doctors should be punished for performing abortions.

“I leave that up to the states,” Trump said. You know, all we do now is states and states' rights and what we wanted to do is bring that back to the states because for 53 years [actually 51 since Roe] it's been a struggle and now states are handling it and some have handled it very well and the others will end up handling it very well.

Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler released a statement in response.

He said: Donald Trump is responsible for the suffering and chaos happening now, including in Arizona, because he proudly overturned Roe, which he called an incredible thing and quite astonishing even today.

Trump constantly lies about everything, but he has one track record: banning abortion every chance he gets. The man who wants to be dictator on day one will use every tool at his disposal to ban abortion nationwide, with or without Congress, and running away from reporters to his private jet like a coward doesn't change that. reality.

Amid widespread disbelief and concern over the Arizona Supreme Court's decision, Boston College historian Heather Cox Richardson pointed out in her Letters from an American Newsletter that the law in question, which will begin to be applied in 14 days, was written by one man. 1864.

In 1864, Cox Richardson wrote, Arizona was not a state, women and minorities could not vote, and doctors still sewed wounds with horsehair and stored their unwashed medical instruments in cases lined with velvet. And of course, the United States was in the middle of a civil war.

The law Arizona will use to ban abortion care seemed designed to prevent men in the chaos of the Civil War from inflicting harm on others, including pregnant women, rather than to control reproductive care women. Written to control male behavior, the code indicates a broader scope. story of power and control.

