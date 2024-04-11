Akener infiltrated opposition alliance with Erdoan's instructions, suggests former Y MP





English wall Aytun Çıray, a former İYİ (Good) party MP and founding general secretary, suggested on April 9 that party leader Meral Akşener had “infiltrated” the Table of Six opposition alliance on the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and his temporary departure from the alliance before the 2023 elections were staged to damage the alliance's reputation. Chiray do comments during a live Halk TV broadcast. Çıray first stated that Erdoğan began to influence the İYİ Party after the success of the 2019 local elections, in which the opposition managed to win the municipalities of Istanbul and Ankara for the first time after more of two decades. Then journalist Timur Soykan asked: “Do you think there was infiltration from the AKP or Erdoğan after the success of 2019? ”, to which Çıray replied: “I think there was direct infiltration at the highest level.” “Over time, the information and documents we have (in this regard) will increase. When we look retrospectively, as they say in medicine, at this stage we see that the information and documents that will allow us to increase the diagnosis are slowly beginning to form,” he added. Asked by Barış Pehlivan: “I understand that what you are saying is that Erdoğan had a secret negotiation with Akşener and that together they prevented the İYİ Party from taking on such a critical task,” Çıray replied : “Yes, I am doing such a task. analysis.” Çıray also referred to a statement Akşener made in 2023, in which she said: “I will become prime minister.” He said his interpretation of this statement at the time was determination to restore the parliamentary system. “One day, Akşener said: 'You all wanted Mansur Yavaş (presidential candidate). Go ahead and get Mansur Yavaş elected if you can. I'm not running (for president). Do what you want,” at a meeting of deputies,” Çıray added. Ahead of the May 2023 presidential elections, Akşener publicly rejected the presidential candidacy of then-CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on March 3, despite the agreement of other Six Table parties, claiming that his candidacy was imposed to the İYİ party. A day later, Akşener said she supported Istanbul CHP Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and Ankara CHP Mayor Mansur Yavaş as candidates amid polls indicating they could perform better against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. She later returned to the alliance after the leaders agreed on the vice-presidencies of Imamoğlu and Yavaş. Later, some argued that Akşener's temporary departure from the alliance could be a factor in Kılıçdaroğlu's defeat against Erdoğan, as the alliance was not seen as united. After the 2023 elections which saw Kılıçdaroğlu's defeat, the İYİ Party split from the main opposition alliance on the grounds that it pushed back the party's identity. In the 2023 general elections, the party received 9.69% of the vote, winning 43 out of 600 parliamentary seats. After the party received only 3.77% of the votes in the 2024 local elections held on March 31, Akşener announced the holding of a party congress and announced that she was stepping down from the party leadership .

