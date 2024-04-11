Prime Minister Narendra Modi says situation on India-China border needs to be addressed urgently





Prime Minister Modi hoped that India and China would be able to restore peace on their borders through positive engagement. (Deposit) New Delhi: The border situation between India and China needs to be addressed urgently to resolve the “anomaly” in bilateral interactions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, asserting that the two countries share an important relationship. Stable relations between India and China are important for the whole world, Prime Minister Modi said in an interview with the American magazine Newsweek. “For India, the relationship with China is important and significant. I believe we need to urgently address the protracted situation on our borders so that the anomalies in our bilateral interactions can be behind us,” the Prime Minister said. minister. He also hopes that the two neighbors will be able to restore peace to their borders through positive engagement. “Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important not only for our two countries but for the entire region and the world. I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military, we will be able to restore and maintain peace and tranquility on our borders,” he told New York magazine. Read | Links with China, Ram Mandir, role of the media, article 370: interview with the Prime Minister Newsweek India-China relations deteriorated sharply in 2020 after clashes between their troops in the high-altitude Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the clashes while China suffered an unknown number of casualties, sparking high-level diplomatic and military talks. Prime Minister Modi also commented on India-Pakistan relations, which took a beating after the 2019 Pulwama attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers and was blamed on terrorists from across the border. “I congratulated the Prime Minister of Pakistan on assuming office. India has always advocated for advancing peace, security and prosperity in our region in an atmosphere free from terror and violence,” he said. -he declares. Asked about the imprisonment of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, he refused to comment on the internal affairs of the neighboring country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-on-china-prime-minister-narendra-modi-says-india-china-border-situation-needs-to-be-addressed-urgently-5416866 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

