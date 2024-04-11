Boris Johnson addresses Canadian Conservatives in Ottawa
Johnson attributed his political victories to appealing to the common man rather than the establishment or elites.
Published on April 10, 2024
Article content
OTTAWA Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was inspired by the dynamism of Canadian conservatism and asked a raucous crowd at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference to continue to embrace the uniquely Anglo-Saxon idea of freedom as cement to unite the conservative movement.
Johnson was joined Wednesday by former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and moderator John O'Sullivan, a British political commentator who worked as a speechwriter for former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, to launch the conservative networking conference in Ottawa.
Article content
Article content
The two leaders found consensus on the need to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion and to support Israel in its war against Hamas. And after a heated but friendly debate over how best to tackle climate change, the two former prime ministers agreed that patriotism and freedom were the key ideas that would ensure the Conservatives' electoral success.
Both leaders attributed their political victories to appealing to the common man rather than their countries' establishment or elites. These sentiments have been at the heart of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievres' message since he won his party's leadership in 2022.
“It's fantastic to be here in Canada with this incredible feeling that the Conservative Party is not only reborn but ready to achieve victory,” Johnson said, to cheers from the crowd.
Wouldn't it be wonderful if this dynamism of Canadian conservatives could somehow be transmitted to the United Kingdom, he said.
Abbott said he and Johnson won overwhelming majorities by appealing to voters' sense of patriotism and self-reliance. Conservatives should favor smaller government, lower taxes and more freedom, he argued.
Article content
Article content
Above all, as patriots, we believe our country is the best place in the world to live and we want to keep it that way. We are therefore the party of freedom. We are the party of tradition. But above all, we are the patriot party, Abbott said. And that is why, if we are true to ourselves, we should be the natural party of government.
Both leaders contributed to the celebratory atmosphere of the conference, opening the panel by congratulating the Conservative Party of Canada for its dominance in the polls over the ruling Liberals. While the conference is a nonpartisan networking event designed to bring together ends of the conservative ideological movement, it also serves as an engine for center-right ideas that could constitute Poilievres' policy platform.
Johnson's defense of his government's commitment to reaching net zero emissions by 2050 drew a mixed reaction from the crowd and a fierce rebuttal from Abbott.
Article content
My mantra when I was Prime Minister was: the climate is indeed changing, we must accept that humanity can make a difference and we should try to reduce emissions as far and as quickly as possible. But not if it results in significant job losses, Abbott said. The idea that we should impose massive costs on our citizens, costs that our competitors, rivals and enemies do not bear, is simply far-fetched.
Johnson said he had changed his mind on climate change, from skeptically claiming that Britain could be covered with wind power without ripping the skin off a rice pudding, to belief that it was important to reduce emissions. He warned his fellow conservatives that voters won't like a party that doesn't have credible ideas for dealing with an issue they care about.
Let me tell you that elections are won by the party that truly owns the future. “I'm very excited about what's happening here in Canada, but I think people want to see that there is a plan and a program to deal with this problem in a conservative way,” Johnson said.
