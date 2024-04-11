Donald Trump buys 30 milkshakes at Chick-fil-A in Atlanta





Former president, presumptive 2024 GOP nominee and fast food lover Donald Trump stopped at an Atlanta Chick-fil-A on Wednesday, where he allegedly ordered 30 milkshakes and handed them out to customers in an attempt apparent to court local voters.

The 77-year-old right winger made his lunchtime visit on his way to a fundraiser, according to local station 11Alive.

“Hello, everyone,” Trump said as he approached the counter and congratulated the staff. He then asked a cashier what the day's special was before claiming to be very familiar with Chick-fil-A's offerings.

“I know this menu better than you,” he told the workers. “I probably know that better than anyone here.”

The 45th president's relationship with fast food is well documented. At the White House, he served McDonald's and Chick-fil-A on championship college sports teams that came to visit. He is also known for eating KFC from a bucket on his private plane.

Trump claimed the owner of the Chick-fil-A he visited Wednesday was a member of one of his golf clubs. However, according to 11Alive, the restaurant owner said he did not know the former president.

A video of a black woman kissing Trump at Chick-fil-A also went viral.

“I don’t care what the media tells you, Mr. Trump,” she said. “We support you!” »

The Republican leader has worked to strip Black voters' support for President Joe Biden, whom he faces in the November election.

“Maybe it’s just a bad habit to vote for a Democrat,” Trump said in an interview Monday. “Jews, out of habit, vote for Democrats. And blacks, out of habit, vote for Democrats.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump meets with people during a visit to a Chick-fil-A restaurant April 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump is visiting Atlanta for a campaign fundraising event he is hosting. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

A Pew Research poll released Tuesday shows a lower percentage of black voters supporting the Republican Party than 30 years ago. The poll did not target Trump personally.

Trump faces criminal charges in Georgia for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He claimed in February that after being arrested on those charges, black voters identified with him because he had a photo taken.

“A lot of people said that's why black people loved me because they had been so badly hurt and discriminated against, and they actually saw me as being discriminated against,” the man said billionaire businessman.

Former Republican President Donald Trump, left, greets a customer as he visits a Chick-fil-A restaurant, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Trump is the first Republican presidential candidate to lose in Georgia since 1992. The Democratic Party also won both Georgia Senate seats against candidates it supported.

The former New Yorker will travel to Lower Manhattan next week to face criminal charges related to allegations he paid a porn star to keep quiet about an alleged affair they had in Utah. He denies any wrongdoing.

