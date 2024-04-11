Narendra Modis Chennai tour attracts large crowd

We are here because we are delighted to see the Prime Minister, the brightest leader of our country, said Sangeetha, a resident of T. Nagar who was participating in the road show of Narendra Modis in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on April 9. Full day tour of the state with a roadshow which started from Panagal Park in T. Nagar and went up to Teynampet, a distance of about two kilometers. As the BJP attempts to increase its vote share from the 3.6 per cent it got in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, its heavyweights have headed to Tamil Nadu, it This is Modi's seventh visit this year.

The effectiveness of the BJP's organization was on full display during Modis' roadshow, with streets filled with people dressed in saffron-colored clothing raining flower petals on the cavalcade and holding lotus emblems and cardboard cutouts of the Prime Minister. First line spoke to some party functionaries gathered outside a popular restaurant in Teynampet. Sathya, a member of the women's wing of the state unit of the BJP, said: We (BJP) will win in India and Tamil Nadu this time, I have no doubt. Activists from the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), the BJP's ally in Tamil Nadu for the elections, were also present at the roadshow. We believe in Narendra Modi and what he can do for Tamil Nadu and the country. There is no hope in the current ruling party [Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam]said TMC party member Peter.

Panagal Park is one of the city's main shopping areas and a busy locality at the best of times. On April 9, residents gathered in their thousands to catch a glimpse of Modi, whose visit had electrified the air. There was palpable enthusiasm and a woman from T. Nagar said: First line that she attended the event out of enthusiasm and patriotism. I look at India as a whole and not as individual states. He [Modi] brought remarkable improvements to the nation, she said.

Modi was accompanied by BJP state president K. Annamalai and Tamilisai Soundararajan, the former Telangana governor and BJP candidate for Chennai South, but it was clear that the crowd comprising party workers and residents had come for Modi.

Wooing Tamil Nadu

Talk to First line, Ramaswamy Meiyyappan, political commentator and lawyer at the Madras High Court, expressed surprise at the Prime Minister making his seventh visit in four months. Their desperation is clear. More than the visits, it is his actions such as talking about Tamil literature, praising Tamil culture, etc., he said.

Since 2019, the Prime Minister has made no secret of his attempts to woo the Tamil Nadu electorate. From choosing Mahabalipuram as the venue for an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping to referencing Tamil literary works such as the Tirukkural in speeches; from the launch of Kashi Tamil Sangamam in 2022 to take pilgrims from Tamil Nadu to Varanasi to the installation of a hangover In the new Parliament building, he left no stone unturned.

Assured that this onslaught of attention will produce results, the party decided to go it alone this year with only minor allies, its first state election without the partnership of either Dravidian party. In 2019, being part of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led front, the party secured 3.6% of votes without seats. In the Assembly elections two years later, it received 2.6 percent of the votes with four Assembly seats. Last year, the AIADMK withdrew from the alliance after state BJP president Annamalai made derogatory comments about Dravidian leader C N Annadurai and party leader late J. Jayalalithaa, in addition to having clearly expressed her own political ambitions.

Talk to First lineDMK official spokesperson and joint media relations secretary Tamilan Prasanna called the roadshow a farce just before the elections. He [Modi] He made several visits to the state but never spoke to the people about their grievances, he pointed out. He added that it was telling that the roadshow was being organized in an already populated locality like Panagal Park. Recalling the party's alliance with the AIADMK, he said, “They talk a lot about alternatives to the Dravidian model when they rely on the remaining goodwill of the AIADMK alliance.” I don't believe they will win even one seat.

The BJP does not share this pessimism. After almost three decades, he fielded candidates in all three constituencies of Chennai: Tamilisai Soundararajan in Chennai South, RC Paul Kanagaraj in Chennai North and Vinoj P. Selvam in Chennai Central.

Standing a few meters from the teeming crowd, Prasanna Kumar, a former AIADMK member, said: First line that he is no longer in favor of the Dravidian model of governance in Tamil Nadu. Hailing from Madurai, he was a member of the AIADMK during former chief minister Jayalalithaa's lifetime, but is now disenchanted with both the Dravidian parties. Annamalai is a key player in making change happen in Tamil Nadu. I strongly believe in BJP for the Center and the state, he said.

A passerby standing behind him, who spoke to First line on condition of anonymity, took the opposite position: There are no jobs anywhere, not even in the public sector, the (central) government has not done anything for us in Tamil Nadu, I want they leave. Around half past six, the crowd that had gathered since 4 p.m., eyes fixed on the road, was impatiently awaiting Modi's vehicle. They started shouting Bharat maata ki jai and Modi, Modi as the car with Modi, Annamalai and Soundararajan passed by. A woman standing on the sidewalk said, “He curbed corruption, he set up the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he did a lot for us. But he still has a lot to do.

First line spoke to BJP state secretary Suryah SG about the party's expectations. Our defeat in 2019 was due to the vast anti-Modi campaign led by the opposition parties. This time, the people have accepted Prime Minister Modi as their supreme leader, so we expect a different result, he said, defining it as a vote share of 20 to 25 percent.

Whether this goal will be achieved remains to be seen, but the April 9 roadshow proved that the BJP is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to break through the difficult stronghold of Tamil Nadu.