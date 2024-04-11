Democracy is in our genes, minorities of all religions thrive in India: PM Modi | News from India





NEW DELHI: After two consecutive terms in power, even the most popular governments start losing support, but India stands out as an exception where popular support for the government of the day is increasing, the prime minister said. Narendra Modi said News week in the perspective of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in which he is seeking a third term.

Narendra Modi is set to become the first prime minister to grace the cover of Newsweek after Indira Gandhi.

On democracy

During an interaction with the magazine's editors, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the recent attacks by opposition parties over the deterioration of freedoms and democracy. “There are a few people in India and the West who have lost [connection with] the Indian people, their thought processes, feelings and aspirations. These people also tend to live in their own echo chamber of alternate realities. They confuse their own dissonance with the people with dubious claims of diminishing media freedom. »

He added that India was a democracy, “not only because our Constitution says so, but also because it is in our genes.”

On the economy

Besides listing the great strides India has made in its infrastructure since the BJP came to power in 2014, Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the country's rise as an economic power and its competition with the China.

Asserting that India is a natural choice for those looking to diversify their supply chains, the Prime Minister said the Center has undertaken transformative economic reforms such as GST, reduction in corporate tax, the Bankruptcy Code and many more to significantly improve the ease of doing business.

“Given our strengths, India is now considered best placed to manufacture world-class products at competitive costs. Besides producing for the whole world, India's vast domestic market is an added attraction. India is an ideal destination for those wishing to establish themselves. reliable and resilient supply chains,” he said.

On minorities

Picking up on accusations of mistreatment of minorities, PM Modi said such allegations are “habitual tropes of some people who don't bother to meet people outside their bubble.”

“Even Indian minorities no longer adhere to this narrative. Minorities of all religions, whether Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain or even a micro-minority like the Parsis, live happily and prosper in India.” , Prime Minister Modi said.

“For the first time in our country, our government has come up with a unique saturation coverage approach when it comes to programs and initiatives. They are not limited to a group of people belonging to a community or geography special,” declared the Prime Minister. the editors of Newsweek.

On China

On the border dispute with China, Prime Minister Modi said ties with Beijing are important and significant. “We must urgently address the protracted situation at our borders so that the anomalies in our bilateral interactions can be behind us,” he said, adding: “I hope that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and maintain peace and tranquility on our borders.

This is Pakistan

On Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi said India has always advocated for advancing peace, security and prosperity in the region in an atmosphere “free from terror and violence”.

On article 370

Asked to comment on criticism over the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Prime Minister Modi said that for the first time, the people of J&K “have a new hope in their lives”.

“After the revocation of Article 370, the region has become a welcoming destination for global events, hosting important gatherings like Formula 4 races, Miss World and G20 meetings. The digital economy, startups, l “Innovation and smart solutions are taking off,” he said. added.

On leadership

PM Modi also shared his thoughts on what makes a good leader and how 'listening' is the most crucial quality.

“Listening is an important quality for leadership. I am gifted with this quality by God and I have also cultivated it. Another quality I have is that I am always in the moment. I am not distracted by phone calls, messages or whatever. “When I do something, I am involved and 100 percent absorbed in that task. “

“For leaders, I think it's important that they have a bottom-up feedback channel. A leader must have the ability to connect to the grassroots and get unfiltered feedback. prejudices and preferences are neutralized,” he added.

“I also strongly believe in delegating work. I spend long hours understanding and discussing important issues and developing consensus. Once there is consensus, I believe in giving people the ways to execute it,” the prime minister told Newsweek.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/democracy-in-our-genes-minorities-from-all-religions-thriving-in-india-pm-modi/articleshow/109199938.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos