Turkey blocks exports to Israel amid Gaza conflict, KNEWS





Turkey announced it was blocking exports of 54 different product categories to Israel until a ceasefire is declared in Gaza. This decision is a response to Israeli military operations in Gaza. Turkey's Commerce Ministry said the measures would take effect immediately after Turkey's request for participation in aid deliveries to Gaza was rejected. The restrictions concern steel products, construction equipment and machinery. Critics, including opposition parties and Turkish media, have accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government of not imposing any trade restrictions on Israel during its military operations in Gaza for six months, despite its rhetoric against Israel. This political decision appears to have backfired on Erdogan, with his party suffering significant losses in recent local elections. “These measures, approved by our president, will be implemented gradually and without delay until Israel declares a ceasefire and allows unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza,” stressed the Turkish Foreign Minister . Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz pledged to respond to Turkey's “unilateral violation” of trade agreements by imposing its own trade restrictions. Katz criticized Erdogan for sacrificing Turkey's economic interests to support Hamas, accusing the group of violence against civilians. In response to this announcement, large demonstrations broke out in several Turkish cities, including Istanbul. The violent dispersal of a demonstration, during which a police officer was seen slapping a demonstrator, drew widespread condemnation. Analysts warn that Erdogan's handling of the situation could carry significant political costs. According to the Turkish Statistics Institute, exports to Israel totaled $5.43 billion in 2023, compared to $7.03 billion in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://knews.kathimerini.com.cy/en/news/turkey-blocks-exports-to-israel-amid-gaza-conflict The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

