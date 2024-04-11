Participating in the Open Day at the Palace, AHY called Jokowi a leader who loves friendship





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com– Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) participated in the activity open day which was held by President Joko Widodo at the State Palace, Wednesday (10/4/2024). Accompanying Annisa Pohan, AHY said the purpose of his visit was to convey greetings from the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). He also emphasized that President Jokowi is a leader who likes to stay in touch. Read also: Arriving early, Prabowo attends Jokowi's open house at the palace I also conveyed my respectful greetings earlier. I conveyed (greetings) from Pak SBY to Pak Jokowi, in turn Pak Jokowi also conveyed greetings to Pak SBY. “Both are leaders who continue to value friendship,” AHY said. In addition to his meeting with President Jokowi, AHY revealed that this momentum was also an opportunity for interministerial meetings. “Earlier we were also able to greet each other among members of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet and other personalities, including the community of course,” he continued. Read also: There was no special treatment, the minister walked to President Jokowi's open day Considering that it is open day For the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic, the AHY affirmed that this special moment was certainly eagerly awaited by all parties. He also hopes that a similar tradition will be continued by the next presidential administration. This is actually something that many people look forward to. Before entering the Palace, I saw that people were also happy to meet their leader in person. “I hope this becomes a tradition that can continue,” AHY concluded.

