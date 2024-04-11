Waiting to meet Prime Minister Modi: Elon Musk confirms his visit to India

Connect with us

Billionaire Elon Musk has confirmed he will visit India and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid rumors that electric vehicle maker Tesla is finally looking for land to set up a factory in the country.

Elon Musk wrote on the X platform: “Looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India! »

According to the Reuters news agency, Elon Musk will meet Prime Minister Modi in the week of April 22 in New Delhi.

Musk and PM Modi last met in New York in June and Tesla continued for months to pressure India to reduce import taxes on electric vehicles while evaluating a factory in the country.

Tesla chief Elon Musk to meet PM Modi during his India visit on April 22, announce investment plans

According to Hindu Businessline report, Tesla is looking for a local partner to establish an EV unit in India. Citing sources, the English daily said, Tesla is in talks with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) to form a joint venture to set up an electric vehicle factory in the country.

Additionally, the Financial Times reported earlier this month that Elon Musk sent a team to India in April to scout sites for a $2 billion to $3 billion electric car factory project.

Elon Musk's Tesla in talks with Reliance to establish operations in India

According to Reuters, Tesla recently began producing right-hand drive cars at its factory in Germany for export to India later this year.

Recently, Musk also wrote on

Musk will visit India after India lowered import taxes from 100% to 15% on certain models if a manufacturer invests at least $500 million and also sets up a factory.

“Tesla sales fall in the United States”

Elon Musk's Tesla saw a sharp decline in sales in the first quarter of 2024 as competition in the electric vehicle market intensified globally. Tesla delivered 386,810 vehicles from January to March, nearly 9% fewer than the 423,000 sold during the same period last year.

The Indian electric vehicle market is expected to grow by 66% in 2024, and is expected to account for nearly a third of PV sales by 2030.

Meanwhile, Chinese electric vehicle players are stepping up competition with Tesla using new technologies in the United States and other markets.

In January this year, China's BYD overtook Tesla, the world's best-selling electric car maker.

Backed by American billionaire Warren Buffett, BYD beat Tesla's production for the second year in a row.

The Indian electric vehicle market

In India's burgeoning electric vehicle market, local automakers such as Tata Motors have dominated. In 2023, electric vehicles accounted for just 2% of total car sales, but the government is aiming for 30% by 2030.

According to a recent report by research firm Counterpoint, sales of electric vehicles in India are expected to increase by 66% this year thanks to state subsidies and improved infrastructure.

Published: April 11, 2024, 06:42 IST

