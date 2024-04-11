Palace Will Assess Residents' Chaos As They Queued For Jokowi's Open House





Jakarta – Presidential Palace apologizes for chaos caused by residents while queuing open day Eid 2024 President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace in Jakarta. Head of the Presidential Secretariat Protocol Office Yusuf Permana said this would be an assessment in the future. “Of course it will be an assessment so that we can provide the best service to the community,” Yusuf told reporters, Wednesday (10/4/2024). On the other hand, Yusuf said his party understood the community's enthusiasm to participate open day Jokowi. Yusuf was grateful. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Yes, we understand the enthusiasm of people who wish to attend open day at the Palace with the President and the Mother of the Nation. We greatly respect, appreciate and thank the people who come to the Palace,” Yusuf said. Yusuf explained that Jokowi actually had a limited time to organize the event. open day. Meanwhile, people were arriving in large numbers. The party therefore apologized for not being able to accommodate everyone who came. “We apologize if we cannot accommodate the entire community,” Yusuf continued. Chaos occurred at the State Secretariat Ministry (Kemensetneg) complex at that time open day with President Jokowi. Residents rushed to attend President Jokowi's public banquet. A number of residents were seen congregating in the Kemensetneg complex, the main residents' access to the location. open day. They seemed to have entered so hastily that they were running, it was even discovered that the last group to enter had not passed through the gates and doors. detector. Because some of them still seemed to be carrying bags and cell phones. In fact, the group of residents who entered earlier had to leave their belongings and were not allowed to bring anything into the premises. open day. Crowds and pressure between residents and officers cannot be avoided. In fact, many residents fell and passed out. The fainted residents were immediately attended to and transferred by waiting health workers. Security guards also appeared to have difficulty calming the crowd of residents who continued to shout and force entry. The white tent, which actually served as a place to exchange food and basic food parcels, was closed because it could not withstand the pressure from residents. Even where the queue enters the location open day also appears to have been closed. Also watch the video: The moment residents fell and fainted while fighting to enter Jokowi's open house. [Gambas:Video 20detik] (eva/rfs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7287612/istana-akan-evaluasi-usai-ricuh-warga-saat-antre-open-house-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos