MP Stalin attacks 'university chancellor of corruption' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Latest news India





Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the latter would be the right choice to become the “chancellor of the university of corruption”. The harsh remark came hours after Prime Minister Modi accused Stalin's party, DMK, of being corrupt. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin greets the gathering during an election campaign rally in support of CPI(M) candidate from Dindigul constituency R Sachithanantham and DMK candidate from Theni constituency , Thanga Tamil Selvan.(PTI) “If a university for corruption is to be established, then Modi will be the ideal person to become its chancellor,” MK Stalin remarked. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! MP Stalin also called the BJP corrupt. He cited the issue of electoral bonds as an example of alleged party corruption. “One wonders why. The answer is electoral bonds, PM Cares Fund and the BJP's 'washing machine' of saffronizing corrupt leaders, the BJP is corrupt, he said. On Wednesday, during a rally in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Modi had accused DMK of corruption. He also attacked the family of Deputy Stalin. DMK has the first copyright on corruption, looting of the entire Tamil Nadu family…DMK wants to keep Tamil Nadu trapped in old thinking, old politics, the entire DMK has become a family business. Due to the family politics of the DMK, the youth of Tamil Nadu are not getting a chance to move forward. There are three main criteria for contesting DMK elections and moving forward in DMK. The three main criteria are family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture, he explained. Prime Minister Modi and the BJP often accuse the opposition of following dynasty politics. Also read: DMK holds first copyright on corruption: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu Following PM Modi's accusation that DMK is against Tamil culture, MP Stalin accused him of studying in what he called “WhatsApp University”. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi avargale, please don't study at Whatsapp University. Our Tamil culture is Yaadhum oore, yaavarum kelir (For us, all cities are one, all are our parents),” he said. MP Stalin said if the BJP returns to power at the Centre, it would mean installation of a dictatorial government. He said there would be no discussions in Parliament or elections. “There will be only one language, one faith and one culture. He (the Prime Minister) will bury social justice,” said MP Stalin. Also read: MP Stalin’s minister accepts the “small mistake” denounced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi MK Stalin said Modi's roadshow in Chennai on Tuesday was a failure. He also pointed out that Prime Minister Modi was speaking in Hindi in Vellore. “At the Vellore meeting, Prime Minister Modi spoke in Hindi and the audience applauded. Many expressed doubts about the presence of people from North India in the meeting, the President said. DMK. MK Stalin said there would be no peace in India if Narendra Modi became Prime Minister again. With contributions from PTI

