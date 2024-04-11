Narendra Modi on India's 'unstoppable' rise, Ram Mandir and elections: Insights from PM's powerful interview Newsweek

A look at the interview

In a recent interview with Newsweek magazine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of stable and peaceful relations between India and China, emphasizing their importance not only for the two nations but for the entire region and of the world. Modi expressed optimism that peace and tranquility at the borders would be restored and maintained through positive and constructive bilateral engagement.

During the interview titled 'Narendra Modi and India's Unstoppable Rise', Modi discussed various issues ranging from the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to ties with Pakistan, Quad, Ram Temple and democracy. Notably, this interview marked the first time Modi has engaged with an American magazine in recent times.

India's emergence as a global power



The interview highlighted India's remarkable economic trajectory and its growing diplomatic, scientific and military influence globally. India's rapid economic growth, coupled with its diplomatic clout, makes it an emerging superpower of significant importance to the world.

“The objective of rapid economic growth is to ensure empowerment of the poor and their social mobility,” PM Modi said during the meeting.

Elections and democracy



Modi highlighted India's democratic ethos, highlighting the country's massive voter turnout and vibrant media landscape. He reiterated the government's commitment to inclusive growth, citing the motto 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.

“There are a few people in India and the West who have lost [connection with] the Indian people, their thought processes, feelings and aspirations. These people also tend to live in their own echo chamber of alternate realities. They confuse their own dissonance with the people with dubious claims of diminishing media freedom. »

He added that India was a democracy, “not only because our Constitution says so, but also because it is in our genes.”

Prime Minister Modi said that for the first time, the people of J&K “have new hope in their lives”.

“After the revocation of Article 370, the region has become a welcoming destination for global events, hosting important gatherings like Formula 4 races, Miss World and G20 meetings. The digital economy, startups, l “Innovation and smart solutions are taking off,” he said. added.

Infrastructure development and environmental concerns



Reflecting on India's infrastructure progress, Modi highlighted the substantial growth in the national highway network, airports and ports. He highlighted the government's focus on improving physical infrastructure while addressing environmental concerns, demonstrating India's commitment to mitigating climate change.

“There is no contradiction between building our physical infrastructure and our commitment to tackling climate change,” Prime Minister Modi said in the interview.

Economic growth and competition with China



India's economic reforms, including the Goods and Services Tax and corporate tax reduction, have significantly improved the ease of doing business. Modi highlighted India's competitive advantage in manufacturing and its potential as a preferred destination for global supply chains.

“Given our strengths, India is now considered best placed to manufacture world-class products at competitive costs. Besides producing for the whole world, India's vast domestic market is an added attraction. India is an ideal destination for those wishing to establish themselves. reliable and resilient supply chains,” he said.

“We must urgently address the protracted situation at our borders so that the anomalies in our bilateral interactions can be behind us,” he said, adding: “I hope that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and maintain peace and tranquility on our borders.

Digital innovation and financial inclusion



Discussing digital innovation, Modi hailed the success of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) in promoting financial inclusion and facilitating digital transactions. He highlighted the potential of UPI services that could benefit both India and the United States, given their strong economic ties.

Empowerment and social mobility



Modi reiterated India's commitment to harnessing its demographic dividend and empowering its youth through investments in research and development. He highlighted the government's efforts in poverty eradication and social protection programs, which have significantly improved the living standards of millions of people.

“Even Indian minorities no longer adhere to this narrative. Minorities of all religions, whether Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain or even a micro-minority like the Parsis, live happily and prosper in India.” , Prime Minister Modi said.

“For the first time in our country, our government has come up with a unique saturation coverage approach when it comes to programs and initiatives. They are not limited to a group of people belonging to a community or geography special,” declared the Prime Minister. the editors of Newsweek.

Diaspora and global engagement



Reflecting on the Indian diaspora, Modi acknowledged their invaluable contributions to various sectors across the world. He highlighted the government's efforts to strengthen ties with the diaspora and ensure their continued engagement with India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview with Newsweek provides a comprehensive overview of India's trajectory, emphasizing the importance of stable relations with China, India's emergence as a global power and the commitment of government for inclusive growth and development. As India continues its path toward economic prosperity and global leadership, Modi's vision for the nation remains focused on empowerment, innovation and inclusive governance.

(With inputs from PTI)