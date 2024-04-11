Boris Johnson says Ukraine must join NATO





Boris Johnson has called for Ukraine to be allowed to join NATO and given the right tools to fight Russia. Speaking at a conservative event in Canada, the former prime minister also warned against appeasement of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The solution to this problem lies in the security and stability that comes from certainty about where and what Ukraine is, he said at an event at the Strong and Free Networking in Canada Conference in Ottawa, where he appeared alongside former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott. Ukraine has chosen to be a free and independent European nation, looking west, towards the EU, towards NATO. NATO is the body that brings certainty and stability and will bring peace. But in the meantime, give these Ukrainians what they need. Boris Johnson And Ukraine must join NATO. This is the only logical way to solve this problem. He added that fears that such a move could provoke Mr. Putin could not prevent action. We tried this and see where it took us, he said. With the worst war Europe has seen in 80 years. NATO is the body that brings certainty and stability and will bring peace. But in the meantime, give these Ukrainians what they need. He described Ukraine as a formidable fighting force and said Ukraine often received the right equipment at the wrong time – too late. The Ukrainians will do the job if we give them the necessary tools. Let's give them the tools, he said. They have shown that they are a proud and independent nation and that they will fight for freedom. What we need to do is continue to support Ukraine, continue to support freedom. Mr Johnson warned Donald Trump, who hopes to return to the White House after the US election in November, over an alleged plan to pressure Ukraine into handing over Crimea and the border region of Donbass as price to pay for peace with Russia. If you are the party of Ronald Reagan, if you want to make America great again, then you don't start a new Republican presidency by conceding victory to Vladimir Putin, Mr. Johnson said. It would be a disaster for the West and it would be a disaster for America. His comments come after Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron stepped up calls for the United States to release billions of dollars in additional funding for Ukraine. Lord Cameron said a funding plan blocked in Congress by political wrangling would benefit US security and jobs and show the West was ready to stand up to tyrants. But Lord Cameron told CNN during his visit to Washington: Everyone wants to see an end to the killings and an end to the war. But we will only achieve this by supporting Ukraine, by showing strength. Peace comes through strength, not through appeasement and weakness.

