PM Modi: To end anomalies in relations, India and China must resolve border issue | News from India





Noting that stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for the region and the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said both countries need to urgently address the protracted situation. the border put aside the anomaly in our bilateral interactions.

In an interview with Newsweek magazine, Modi, referring to deteriorating relations with China following the military standoff that began four years ago along the border Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, said: For India, the relationship with China is important and significant.

I am convinced that we must urgently address the protracted situation our borders so that the anomalies in our bilateral interactions can be behind us. Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important not only for our two countries but for the entire region and the world. I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and maintain peace and tranquility on our borders, he said. Regarding the Quad group which is seen as a counter to China in the Indo-Pacific region, Modi said: The United States, Australia, Japan, India and China: all these countries are members many groups. We are present in different combinations in different groups. Quad is not directed against any country. Like many other international groupings, such as the SCO, BRICS and others, Quad is also a group of like-minded countries working on a common positive agenda. The Indo-Pacific region is the engine of global trade, innovation and growth, and the security of the Indo-Pacific region is important not only to the region, but also to the world. Through shared efforts and implementation of development projects in the Indo-Pacific in the areas of climate action, disaster management, strategic technologies, reliable supply chain, health security, maritime security and the fight against terrorism, the Quad countries demonstrate their vision of a free and open world. and inclusive Indo-Pacific, he said. When it comes to competing with China, he said, India, as a democratic regime and an engine of global economic growth, is a natural choice for those looking to diversify their supply chains. Given our strengths, India is now considered the best country to manufacture world-class products at competitive costs. In addition to producing for the entire world, India's vast domestic market provides an additional attraction. India is an ideal destination for those who want to build reliable and resilient supply chains, he said. Regarding allegations of discrimination against religious minorities, Modi said: “These are common clichés of some people who don't bother to meet people outside their bubble. Even Indian minorities no longer buy into this narrative. Minorities of all religions, whether Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains or even a micro-minority like the Parsis, live happily and prosper in India. For the first time in our country, our government has developed a unique saturation coverage approach to programs and initiatives. They are not limited to a group of people belonging to a particular community or geography. They are meant to reach everyone, which means they are designed in such a way that there can be no discrimination. Whether it is equipment such as a house, toilets, running water or cooking fuel, or even unsecured credit or health insurance, every citizen, whatever their community and religion, is affected, he said. Talking about leadership, Modi said, “Listening is an important quality for leadership. I am endowed with this quality by God and I have also cultivated it. Another quality I have is that I am always in the moment. I don't get distracted by phone calls, messages or anything else. When I do something, I am involved and 100% absorbed in that task. For leaders, I think it's important that they have a bottom-up feedback channel. A leader must have the ability to connect to the grassroots and get unfiltered feedback. There should also be multiple such feedback channels, so that human biases and preferences are neutralized. I have spent at least one night in about 80 percent of Indian districts. So I have direct connections almost everywhere, which helps me get direct feedback. At the same time, it is important that guidance or instructions flow effectively from the top down, he said.

