Greeting Each Other on Eid, AHY Sends Special Prayers to Jokowi







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The ranks of advanced ministers of the Indonesian Cabinet attended President Joko Widodo's open house with First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace, Jalan Medan Merdeka Utara, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (10/4/2024). One of them is the Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Regional Planning (ATR)/head of the National Land Agency (BPN), Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. AHY arrived and shook hands on Eid with Jokowi and Iriana accompanied by his wife Annisa Pohan. Greeting Eid, AHY entrusted greetings from Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) to Jokowi. Vice versa, Jokowi also sent his greetings to SBY. “Earlier, Mr. @jokowi also sent his greetings to Mr. SBY, as well as Mr. SBY sent his greetings to Mr. Jokowi. May the spirit of Eid al-Fitr bring blessings and glory to all of us “, said AHY, quoted from his Instagram account @agusyudhoyono, Thursday (10/4/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT After that, AHY also had the opportunity to entrust special prayers to Jokowi. [Gambas:Instagram] “On this day of victory, may the President and First Lady always be blessed with health, strength and flexibility to perform their service to the nation and the state. Amen Ya Rabbal Alamin,” he exclaimed . Besides AHY, a number of ministers also shook hands with Jokowi and Iriana. They are Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of the Agency for Tourism and creative economy (Menparekraf/Kabaparekraf) Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Retno Marsudi Affairs. Apart from that, there were also Minister of Investment/Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Dito Ariotedjo, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani and Minister Coordinator of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto. Next, Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PAN RB) Abdullah Azwar Anas, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of National Development Planning (PPN)/Head of National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) Suharso Monoarfa, and Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Crowded with bouquets of flowers at the ATR ministry before the inauguration of the AHY (who who)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20240410213102-4-529721/saling-bersalaman-lebaran-ahy-kirim-doa-khusus-untuk-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos