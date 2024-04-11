When ministers and scavengers don't want to miss Jokowi's last “open day”…

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo is detained open day For Eid Al Fitr 2:45 p.m. Hijriya at the State Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (4/10/2024).

Open day took place again after being canceled in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Open day Eid al-Fitr 2024 will be one of the last times people can greet President Jokowi at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

The reason is that President Jokowi will end his term towards the end of this year.

Apart from this, with the relocation of the national capital to the East Kalimantan archipelago, in the future, the Jakarta Presidential Palace Complex may no longer be open for activities inviting the public.

The enthusiasm is unstoppable

Program open day On Wednesday, it was open to the general public and officials from 09:00 WIB to 11:00 WIB.

During these two hours, participants open day had the opportunity to maintain direct contact with President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Jokowi in the back room of the State Palace.

Since Wednesday morning, several residents have been waiting in line. In fact, there are locals queuing from dawn until they take a short nap to meet President Jokowi.

Those in line were well dressed and wearing their favorite clothes.

“Queue from 04:00 WIB. At 02:00 WIB (wake up and get ready). We can't sleep anymore,” said a resident named Cici (30) who came from the Kwitang area in the central Jakarta.

Besides Cici, there were other residents who had been lining up outside the Palace gate since dawn. They come from various regions, including Bekasi, Jakarta and Tangerang.

A resident named Barnabas Harriyanto Lahama (32) has also been queuing in front of the Merdeka Palace gate since 05:30 WIB.

He was very excited to come because it was the last year Jokowi was President of the Republic of Indonesia.

“This is the last meeting with the president, his mandate is over. I want to greet him last. So we cannot forget him,” he said.

A similar thing was also expressed by a Bintaro resident named Ekta (64), who said he took advantage of this Eid moment to meet and visit the residence of the head of state.

“I just want to because this is Jokowi's last era as president. I have never been to the presidential palace,” Ekta said. Kompas.com.

Ekta said she deliberately freed up time today with her husband to pray Eid al-Fitr at the Istiqlal Mosque and then went to the presidential palace.

“From Bintaro we went to Istiqlal Mosque at 05:00 WIB by train. Arriving at the Palace at 08:00 WIB, we were already in line, but take it and enjoy it,” said Ekta.

Meanwhile, sisters Margareth (36) and Pauline (32) looked beautiful and well-groomed because they wanted to meet the head of state.

Unlike the majority of residents who wear sneakers or sandals as footwear, Margareth and Pauline stood in line wearing high heels.

KOMPAS.com/Xena Olivia Pauline (32) and Margareth (36) interviewed while queuing to attend Jokowi's open day at the State Palace, Wednesday (10/4/2024) Pauline (32) and Margareth (36) interviewed while queuing to attend Jokowi's open day at the State Palace, Wednesday (10/4/2024)



