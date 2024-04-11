Taiwan, China can resolve differences, says former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou after meeting with Xi Jinping





Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) with former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou during their meeting in Beijing on April 10. | Photo credit: AP

Taiwan and China can resolve their differences peacefully, former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou said on April 11 after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share the same culture and same story. Mr. Ma, president from 2008 to 2016, last year became the first former or serving Taiwanese leader to visit China. On Wednesday, he held his second meeting with Mr. Xi, following a historic summit in Singapore in 2015, when Mr. Ma was still Taiwan's leader, which was the first time Chinese and Taiwanese leaders had met since the end of the civil war in 1949. Speaking after returning from Beijing, Ma said he hoped young Taiwanese could put aside ideology and realize the historical and cultural ties between Taiwan and China. “More importantly, Chinese people on both sides of the Strait can handle disputes peacefully,” he added. China considers Taiwan, a democratically governed country, its own territory and has stepped up military and political pressure to assert its claims. Neither government recognizes the other. Mr. Ma, who was accompanied by a group of students in Beijing, said his visit showed young people that people on both sides of the strait are “descendants of the Yan and Yellow emperors”, a phrase referring to a common ancestor. In an apparent error, Mr Ma added that people on both sides of the strait both belong to “the Republic of China”, before correcting himself to say “the Chinese people”, using terms referring to the Chinese of ethnic or cultural origin. Mr. Ma made the same verbal error during his meeting with Mr. Xi, in footage broadcast by Taiwanese television channels. The defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing the civil war to Mao Zedong's communists. The Chinese government, officially the People's Republic of China, does not recognize the existence of the Republic of China, Taiwan's official name, making its mention in Mr. Xi's presence very sensitive. Mr Ma laughed but did not answer the question when asked if this wording was intentional. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying the People's Republic of China has never governed the island and only the Taiwanese people can decide its future. China says its precondition for dialogue is to recognize that China and Taiwan belong to “one China,” something Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has refused to do. Mr. Ma remains a prominent member of Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), which lost the presidential election for the third time in a row in January, but has no official position within the party. The KMT advocates close ties with China and dialogue, but categorically denies being pro-Beijing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/taiwan-china-can-resolve-differences-says-former-taiwan-president-ma-ying-jeou-after-meeting-xi-jinping/article68053287.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos