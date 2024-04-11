Dhaka-like tragedy: Ex-PM Imran Khan's dire warning for Pakistan





NEW DELHI: In a stark warning, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, through the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has drawn parallels between the current political and economic turmoil in Pakistan and the events that led to the separation of the East in 1971. Pakistan, now Bangladesh. Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan conveyed Khan's message, emphasizing the urgent need for economic stability to preserve the integrity of the nation. Thoughts from the past Lawyer Salman Akram Raja, after meeting Khan in Adiala jail, shared the former prime minister's concerns about repeating the mistakes of the past. He highlighted the historical context of the 1970 election, where a manipulated by-election led to a significant political divide, drawing similarities to today's “London Plan” and the imposition of rule by political influences. exterior. Despite his imprisonment, Khan expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue with the military establishment in the interest of the country. International Perspectives The recent general elections were divisive, marked by violence, delays and accusations of irregularities. U.S. diplomat Donald Lu called for a thorough investigation and possible re-elections in affected districts, reflecting widespread concern about the integrity of the electoral process. Khan's removal from power and subsequent legal battles further complicate Pakistan's political scene, raising questions about the role of outside influences and the military in the country's governance. With the recent accession of Shehbaz Sharif to the post of Prime Minister and the formation of a new cabinet of 19 members. , Pakistan faces many challenges. These include an economic crisis, energy shortages, security concerns and strained international relations. The new government's promise to tackle these issues head on will be crucial in determining Pakistan's path forward. Dhaka Tragedy According to an article in Dawn, looking at the 'Dhaka Tragedy', it is clear that a mix of political greed and military oversight contributed to one of Pakistan's greatest losses. The failure to recognize the democratic choice of the Bengali people in the 1970 elections and the disregard for the rights of East Pakistanis were crucial moments that led to the split of the country, according to the Dawn report. These historical mistakes are reflected in today's political landscape, where economic mismanagement and political instability threaten to repeat the same tragic results, the Dawn report adds. (With contribution from agencies)

