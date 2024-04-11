Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Erdogan discuss main directions of bilateral relations





On Wednesday, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, had a telephone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey. The participants noted the growing dynamics of interstate relations and exchanged views on the priorities of the multidimensional partnership, which has a long-term strategic character. As reported by the official media of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated each other on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and expressed their best wishes. The National Leader of the Turkmen People also conveyed greetings and congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of this sacred holiday and best wishes from Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. In turn, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to convey his warm greetings and best wishes to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. In this regard, the President of Turkey expressed confidence that, thanks to the help of the national leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the partnership between the two brotherly countries will continue to develop with success. The head of the fraternal state also mentioned that the 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, chaired by the National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, was held at a high level and highlighted the great Turkmenistan's interest in cooperation. with this organization, expressing gratitude in this regard. At the end of the telephone conversation, the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again expressed their mutual wishes for good health, happiness and of prayers and fasting. be accepted by the Almighty and by the two brother peoples: peace, prosperity and development.

