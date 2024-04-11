Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounces “few people in the West” for their “dubious claims” about media freedom. 5 takeaways from the interview | Latest news India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with US magazine Newsweek, slammed the West for its “dubious claims of diminishing media freedom”, saying they have lost connection with the Indian people and live in their own “echo chamber of alternative realities”. . Prime Minister Modi touched on several sensitive topics in the interview, including democracy, foreign relations and the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi's meeting with the review
PM Modi on democracy and press freedom
Prime Minister Modi said that democracy is in the genes of the Indian people. He said that India is the mother of democracy. He said that over 970 million eligible voters would vote in the Lok Sabha elections soon.
He said Indian media plays an important role in providing dynamic commentary.
“We have around 1.5 lakh [150,000] registered media publications and hundreds of news channels. There are a few people in India and the West who have lost [connection with] the Indian people, their thought processes, feelings and aspirations. These people also tend to live in their own echo chamber of alternate realities. They confuse their own dissonance with the people with dubious claims of diminishing media freedom,” he said.
PM Modi on allegations of discrimination against religious minorities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said minorities of all religions are thriving in India and the allegations are tropes of some people staying in their bubbles.
“These are the usual clichés of some people who don't bother to meet people outside their bubble. Even Indian minorities no longer buy into this narrative. Minorities of all religions, whether Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain or even religious. Micro-minorities like the Parsis live happily and prosper in India,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi said his government's projects and initiatives are not limited to any particular community or geographical area.
“They are supposed to reach everyone, which means they are designed in such a way that there can be no discrimination,” he said.
He said the government's projects touch all communities and religions.
Also read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the American magazine: the Ram Temple, culmination of centuries of sacrifice
PM Modi on India-China dispute
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India-China relations were important and meaningful. He said peaceful relations between the two countries are important for the entire region and the world.
“I am convinced that we must urgently address the protracted situation at our borders so that the anomalies in our bilateral interactions can be behind us…I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military, we will be able to restore and maintain peace and tranquility on our borders,” Prime Minister Modi said.
PM Modi on Pakistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that he had congratulated the Pakistani Prime Minister on assuming office. He said India has always stood for peace and security in the region “in an atmosphere free from terror and violence”. He, however, refused to comment on Imran Khan's arrest, terming it an internal matter of Pakistan.
Also read: In an interview with Newsweek, Prime Minister Modi speaks on the border dispute between India and China: we must resolve it urgently.
PM Modi on Ram temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Lord Ram's name was imprinted on India's national consciousness. He said the return of Lord Ram to his birthplace (Ayodhya) was the culmination of centuries of perseverance and sacrifice.
Speaking about the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple, Prime Minister Modi said, “In the 11 days preceding this auspicious event, I carried with me the aspirations of countless devotees, eagerly awaiting this day. to a second Diwali. Every house was illuminated by the light of Ram Jyoti. I consider it a divine blessing that I was able to experience the consecration ceremony as a representative of 1.4 billion Indians.
|
