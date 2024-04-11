Take a look at the specifications of the MPV with RI 1 plates that Jokowi drives









Jakarta – President Joko Widodo was seen driving a Toyota Alphard with RI 1 plates during the Istiqlal identification prayers. These are the specifications of the new Alphard that Jokowi drives. President Joko Widodo prays Eid prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque. This Eid al-Fitr prayer at Southeast Asia's largest mosque will also be Jokowi's 10th Eid al-Fitr prayer during his tenure as Indonesia's government. Before getting into the presidential car with the license plate RI 1, Jokowi stood for about three minutes and responded to greetings from the congregation. Seen in the photo, the presidential car bearing the RI 1 plate is a Toyota Alphard. Just for additional information, the Toyota Alphard with RI 1 plates is the latest generation launched in Indonesia during the 2023 GIIAS event. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT This latest generation of Toyota Alphard uses the new Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform. The latest Toyota Alphard would be more comfortable. Toyota manufactured the latest generation Alphard with a focus on reducing intense vibration noise (NVH). In terms of design, the latest Toyota Alphard looks more modern. From the front, the Toyota Alphard's large grille reflects a sense of elegance and luxury. This car is equipped with LED headlights with sharp reflections. The G and HEV types are already equipped with DRL lights. On the side, the latest Toyota Alphard uses 19-inch alloy wheels with a luxurious design. Especially for the hybrid type there is an HEV emblem. Like the previous generation, the Toyota Alphard uses sliding doors in the second row that can be opened and closed electrically. As for the interior, the impression of luxury immediately radiates. Passengers seated in the middle and rear seats of the All New Alphard want a shaded and quiet cabin atmosphere. Overhead storage is installed lengthwise in the middle of the second row of seats toward the rear, complemented by a 14-inch Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) system for each row of seats. seats and a lighting system that surrounds the overhead storage and can be adjusted according to the passenger's mood. The dimensions of the Toyota Alphard have now changed. Now the Alphard measures 5,010 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, 1,945 mm high and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. This means the all-new Alphard is 50mm longer and 10mm lower than its predecessor to increase maneuvering stability and provide a more spacious cabin. The latest Toyota Alphard sold in Indonesia comes with both gasoline and hybrid engine options. The petrol version of the Alphard comes with a 2.5L engine coded 2AR-FE paired with a Super CVT-i transmission. Armed with this engine, the Alphard can produce 182 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 235 Nm of torque at 4,100 rpm. Meanwhile, the hybrid version of the Alphard uses the A25A-FXS engine which develops 190 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 236 Nm of torque in the range of 4,300 to 4,500 rpm. In gasoline and hybrid versions, the Alphard is sold with a CVT transmission option. To enhance safety, the Toyota Alphard is equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 3.0 active safety package. Overall, there is a Pre-Collision System (PCS) to prevent the car from crashing from behind, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) which maintains a safe distance from the vehicle in front on the toll road, Lane Departure Assist (LDA) to prevent the car from accidentally leaving its lane, Lane Keeping Assist (LTA) which helps the car stay in the middle of its lane, parking lights Adaptive High Beam (AHB) will automatically turn on the high beams and adapt when there is another vehicle ahead at night, and the all-new Driver Monitoring System (DMS) to keep drivers alert of the risk of drowsiness when driving. they drive a car. Watch the video “UN Human Rights Committee questions Jokowi's neutrality, TKN Prabowo-Gibran says“

