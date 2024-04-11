Politics
China's Xi tells former Taiwan president that 'no force can separate us'
By Matthew Walsh
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that “external interference” would not stop Beijing from unifying with Taiwan, as he met the self-ruled island's former leader in a rare show of dialogue between the two banks of the strait.
Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou is in China as part of what he called a “peace trip” aimed at easing tensions with Beijing, which claims the island as its own territory and has not never renounced the use of force to subdue it. its control.
Xi welcomed a delegation led by Ma to Beijing on Wednesday afternoon, Chinese and Taiwanese media reported, in a rare meeting between current or former leaders in Beijing and Taipei, and the first since a historic summit between the two men in 2015, while Ma was still in the office.
“The Chinese nation has written the indivisible history of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait and engraved the fact that our compatriots… are linked by blood,” Xi said in footage of the meeting broadcast by the channel TVBS News from Taiwan.
“No force can separate us… Differences between systems cannot change the objective fact that we belong to one nation and one people,” Xi was shown telling Ma across a glowing table in an ornate reception hall in the capital.
“External interference cannot stop the historic cause of our reunion,” Xi said.
Ma led a delegation of 20 Taiwanese students and visited technology companies, universities and historical sites since arriving in China last week.
In his remarks to Xi, Ma said “young people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait represent the future of the Chinese nation.”
“If war were to break out between the two sides, it would pose an unbearable burden on the Chinese nation,” he said.
“Chinese people on both sides of the Strait absolutely have all the wisdom to peacefully handle disputes and avoid conflicts,” Ma said, adding that they should also “oppose Taiwan independence.”
“China fan”
Ma served two terms as leader of Taiwan between 2008 and 2016, representing the Kuomintang party (KMT), long more receptive to Beijing.
He has overseen an improvement in cross-strait relations and held symbolic talks nine years ago with Xi in Singapore, the first meeting between Chinese and Taiwanese political leaders since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.
But relations have collapsed since the 2016 election of Ma's successor, Tsai Ing-wen, who rejects Beijing's claims.
Since then, China has stepped up its diplomatic and military pressure and refused to rule out the use of force to “unify” with Taiwan.
The election in January of Tsai's vice-president, Lai Ching-te, risks worsening relations between the two sides, with Beijing having denounced him as a “dangerous separatist”.
A spokesman for Lai's Democratic Progressive Party said Ma's visit “would have a great impact on Taiwan” if he spoke on behalf of the KMT.
“So far, we have not seen the KMT come forward to approve Ma's visit, so we are very curious about (their) attitude (towards him),” Wu Cheng said.
Ma “seems to be a fan of China and likes to go to China,” Wu said.
Taiwan's Foreign Ministry took a harsher tone, saying that “Beijing authorities” had “taken advantage of this meeting to engage in unbridled propaganda regarding their demands on Taiwan.”
“If China truly wants to demonstrate goodwill toward Taiwan, it must immediately cease all acts of coercion… and, on the basis of reciprocity, resume dialogue with the democratically elected government,” he said. -she declared in a press release.
Link deterioration
Lai said he hoped to maintain the status quo with China.
Chinese warplanes and ships maintain a near-daily presence around the island, as Beijing has stepped up its military pressure against Taipei using what experts call “gray zone” actions – tactics that stop before outright acts of war.
Taiwan was among the issues discussed by US President Joe Biden and China's Xi in a phone call last week.
The White House said Biden pressed Xi to ensure “peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait before Lai's inauguration in May.
Xi told Biden that Taiwan remained “an impassable red line” for Beijing, according to Chinese state media.
Deadline :
Beijing, China
Article type: Press service
Produced externally by an organization we trust to adhere to high journalistic standards.
