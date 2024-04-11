ASEAN news at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10





Malaysia * The king and queen thanks to Hari Raya Aidilfitri gather at Istana Negara *King graces Johor MB Open Day * Car with eight foreigners collides with truck on NSE, three killed * Lawyer confirms blogger Tamrin was contacted by police over recent blog post * Drugged truck driver arrested after 50km police chase * Universiti Malaya is Malaysia's most represented institution in the QS World University Rankings. * M'sian students who died in New Zealand accident are laid to rest * KL overflows with Raya joy as tourists and city dwellers join in the celebration * Man drowns during family outing in Kota Tinggi * More than 1,600 accidents reported nationwide on April 9 *GPS will discuss former PSB headquarters in due course, says Abang Jo *WHO lists five road safety tips for Malaysians * Unhealthy API readings in the Klang Valley, good to moderate in the rest of the country * Perikatan selects candidate for Kuala Kubu Baharu, ready for 'outsiders' fight Singapore * Tunku Ismail grants audience to two Singaporean ministers * Singapore and Germany working on strategic partnership * Crane that crushed van in Sengkang removed from road * Shopee tops latest e-commerce security ratings; Facebook, Carousell at the bottom Thailand *HK pair detained in Bangkok mall with tool to send fake SMS messages * Thai PM reveals details of US$13.7 billion digital wallet distribution plan * Thailand yet to decide whether to charge ex-PM Thaksin in royal insult case *Asean+3 think tank examines viability of digital wallet system *Thailand temporarily exempts tourists from submitting TM.6 at immigration checkpoints. * Thailand expects more than 10 million ASEAN tourists this year Indonesia * Aidilfitri holiday tradition boosts Indonesia's economy as tens of millions of Muslims return home * Jokowi hosts Aidilfitri meeting at palace for ministers and public * One child killed, another injured in shooting in Central Papua * Indonesia drops aid to Gaza with Jordan's help Philippines * Marcos heads to trilateral summit, pledges to strengthen ties with Japan, US * Marcos horrified by idea of ​​China-Philippines deal on South China Sea * Marcos says US-Japan trilateral summit will include South China Sea cooperation Vietnam * Vietnam orders Netflix to stop advertising and distributing its games * Huge factory explosion kills one, injures two in northern Vietnam province * Vietnam aims to start work on high-speed rail lines to China by 2030 * Vietnam has great biofuel potential (experts) *Vietnam's Viettel to develop semiconductor industry, says PM Cambodia *Cambodia's plastic bag imports fell 74.6% in first quarter * Cambodia's total exports up 18% in first quarter Burma * Thai army steps up patrols along border with Myanmar as clashes continue * Myanmar border clashes enter second day Laos * Man killed by wild elephant in northern Laos Brunei * Five locals caught fishing in restricted area *Brunei announces changes to public service vacancies ASEANPLUS * South Korean opposition increases its majority in elections (exit polls) * South Korea's scandal-plagued opposition leader is the big election winner. * China's Xi says Taiwan's ex-leader 'external interference' cannot block unification * Eight dead after cargo ship collides with boat near Hainan in China * Five dead, 19 injured in Hong Kong gymnasium fire * South Korean man who attacked woman because she had short hair sentenced to 3 years in prison * We want Fu Bao back, Seoulites petition for the loan of their beloved panda * Taiwan earthquake death toll rises to 16, Singaporeans still missing * Yoon faces blame in South Korea's slugfest vote * Biden welcomes Japanese PM for state visit with eye on China * Two major universities deny cat abusers admission to postgraduate programs * Indian influencers inspire millions to vote for Modi * China's Xi to meet former Taiwan leader in Beijing in historic event * Most Asian markets advance as traders scramble to face US inflation

