Prime Minister Modi's interview with Newsweek magazine on the India-China border





The article cites Prime Minister Modi's national approval rating of nearly 78%, making him the most popular global leader in its 'UNSTOPPABLE' survey and How NARENDRA MODI IS CHANGING INDIA and THE WORLD, says the cover page of the American magazine Newsweek.

In an interview with the American magazine Newsweek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and China share an important relationship and that the border situation between India and China must be addressed urgently to resolve “the anomaly” in bilateral interactions.

The Newsweek interview, conducted by the popular magazine's global editor-in-chief Nancy Cooper, CEO Dev Pragad and editorial director (Asia) Danish Manzoor Bhat, is a good example, with the magazine's cover photo highlighting stars PM Modi – only the second Indian Prime Minister to feature on the cover – and the caption reads: “UNSTOPPABLE” and “How NARENDRA MODI IS CHANGING INDIA and THE WORLD”.

Stable relations between India and China are important for the whole world, hoping that the two neighbors will be able to restore peace on their borders through positive engagement, Prime Minister Modi said in the interview.

“For India, the relationship with China is important and significant. I am convinced that we must urgently address the protracted situation at our borders so that the anomalies in our bilateral interactions can be behind us,” the Prime Minister said.

“Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important not only for our two countries but for the entire region and the world. I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and maintain peace and tranquility on our borders,” he said while addressing in New York magazine.

PM Modi also commented on India-Pakistan relations: “I congratulated the Prime Minister of Pakistan on assuming office. India has always advocated for advancing peace, security and prosperity in our region in an atmosphere free from terror and violence,” he said.

Asked about the imprisonment of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, he refused to comment on the internal affairs of the neighboring country.

Newsweek magazine also quotes Foreign Policy magazine editor Ravi Agrawal's view on how the Prime Minister's launch of a new nation-building initiative, by “projecting the image of 'a country more powerful, more muscular and prouder', is gaining more and more ground among the growing ranks. of receptive Indians.

The Newsweek article also cites how the Morning Consult gave Prime Minister Modi a national approval rating of nearly 78 percent, making him the most popular world leader in its survey, with more than double the support for US President Joe Biden.

