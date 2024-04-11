Chinese president to visit Budapest in May





Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October 2023 During his European visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping will also visit Hungary in early May, after France and Serbia, Free Europe reportsciting two anonymous independent sources. According to sources, Xi Jinping will arrive in France on May 5 for two days and then travel to Belgrade. The visit to Serbia was announced by Serbian President Aleksandar Vui at the end of February, but he did not give an exact date at the time. The site reports that the Chinese president will arrive in Budapest after Belgrade. Xi Jinping last made a four-day official visit to Hungary in October 2009, when he was vice president of the People's Republic of China. He was received by Prime Minister Gordon Bajnai alongside President Lszl Slyom and fifteen bilateral agreements were signed. The upcoming visit is of great importance, not only because the Chinese president represents a superpower, but also because he has not come to Europe since the outbreak of the coronavirus. The last official visit of the Chinese president took place in Vietnam in December last year. In 2023, Xi Jinping also visited Moscow in March and UNITED STATES in November. Xi Jinping last met with Prime Minister Viktor Orbn in Beijing last October at the third international forum of the One Belt, One Road initiative. The Chinese president called the Hungarian Prime Minister an old friend and noted that 2024 will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Hungary. Related article Important year ahead in Hungarian-Chinese relations The country is often criticized for its relations with China, but still lags far behind Western European countries in economic cooperation.Continue reading Two months later, at the end of December, it was announced that the Chinese BYD, one of the world's largest manufacturers of electric cars, would build a factory in Szeged (southern Hungary). Besides BYD, other Chinese companies have recently started investing in Hungary, such as electric battery makers CATL, Eve Power and SEMCORP, which are building factories in Debrecen (eastern Hungary). But the cooperation is not only visible in the battery sector and automobile manufacturing. Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt announced last month that China would grant visa-free travel to Hungarian citizens until the end of November. It was also revealed in March that under an agreement, police officers from the two countries will be able to patrol together. Furthermore, during a visit to China two weeks ago, Finance Minister Varga Mihly announced an agreement to launch a new cargo flight between China and Hungary. Related article Hungary wants to remain a key destination for Chinese investors On the occasion of the China International Import Expo, Mrton Nagy also spoke with ICBC leaders.Continue reading Via Europe Libre, Featured image: Facebook/Viktor Orbn



