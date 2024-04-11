T IT RESULTS The local elections of March 31 mark an important milestone in Turkey's history. With most local power now handed over to the political opposition by voters, Turkey is no longer without options; its trajectory is firmly on the path to democracy again.

Despite unfair competition, particularly in the allocation of state resources to the ruling party and its candidates and government control over the media, the opposition Republican People's Party ( cogeneration ), of which I am a part, emerged victorious. In Istanbul, government officials and the president actively campaigned to support my opponent in the mayoral election. We won even though other opposition parties, which had allied themselves with the party cogeneration in last year's elections they abandoned our coalition and presented their own candidates.

This victory showed that true democratic power lies in the hands of the people. It was a vote of confidence in a new form of municipal governance that we called the Istanbul model. This model prioritizes equality, civic participation in the democratic process and more effective economic and social development policies at the local level.

On March 31, voters elected social democratic candidates not only in Istanbul and its districts but across Turkey, thereby redrawing the electoral map. Their message is clear. They now want to see a country governed by the rule of law and democracy. They reject divisive politics and authoritarianism. They envision a united Türkiye, not torn apart by polarization. Furthermore, this electoral result was a protest against the worsening economic crisis: soaring inflation, rising unemployment and compressed cost of living.

The current government, in power for 22 years, has lost the support of key voter groups, including young people, women, blue-collar workers and retirees. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Justice and Development team ( AND ) suffered heavy setbacks in major cities, with its support concentrated mainly in rural areas. Conversely, the cogeneration gained unprecedented support in central and eastern Anatolia, signaling a shift in political dynamics across Turkey.

The election result has injected new energy into the democratic opposition. Just a year ago, voters narrowly supported Mr. Erdogan in the presidential election. Since cogeneration made leadership changes and launched a process to radically reorganize its program. The Turkish people recognized and welcomed this change in direction. They have a strong desire for change.

The elections also showed that citizens can form much stronger alliances than political elites. Even if political parties and leaders lose hope in democracy, citizens do not. As Democrats of Türkiye, we are determined to expand this popular alliance. The future of Turkish democracy and the prosperity of the country depend on it.

The last two decades have been marked by a crisis of democracy, with authoritarian governments coming to power around the world. Driven by populism and polarization, this upheaval has fueled global uncertainties, prompting people to question whether the end of the democratic era is near.

For Turkey, however, March 31 marked the opposite: the end of the erosion of democracy. This is a turning point that has profound implications, not only for Turkey but also for its immediate region and beyond. It shows how authoritarian tendencies can be challenged and serves as an example to the world. In many countries, voters are entrenched in their partisan affiliations. Turkey has demonstrated that this is not necessarily the case. When coherent and credible governance alternatives are presented, voters are willing to change their preferences and reject populist authoritarianism.

The task now before elected mayors, including myself, is to ensure that a common set of rules for responsible local governance is consistently implemented. This approach will require reliable internal monitoring and evaluation of public services in cogeneration -jurisdictions held.

At the same time, we will seek to cooperate with the government to address the chronic problems of our cities and the country as a whole, particularly in earthquake and disaster preparedness and management. We will take steps to strengthen our economy, our democracy and our legal system by developing a comprehensive set of reform proposals.

THE cogeneration has now emerged as the strongest alternative to Mr. Erdogan AND for the leadership of the country. Over the next five years, social democratic mayors will govern municipalities that represent more than 70% of Turkey's population and almost 80% of its economy. As we head toward the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, changes at the local level will lay the foundation for broader changes on the national stage.

Whatever the future efforts of Mr. Erdogan's populist regime, Istanbul and Turkey will remain symbols of freedom, democracy and social harmony. A new political philosophy that puts the people first will prevail over authoritarian populism. After a generation marked by democratic decline and economic decline, the Republic of Turkey enters its second century with renewed faith in democracy.

Ekrem Imamoglu is mayor of Istanbul and a member of the Republican People's Party.