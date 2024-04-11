Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency: A fierce battle between Narendra Modi, Congress Ajay Rai and ABHM Hemangi Sakhi | Election news





Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency: Varanasi is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, with five assembly segments: Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt and Sevapuri. Reflecting on the last two elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the BJP won a significant victory in the polls, against the opposition of the the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP). The Varanasi constituency is considered a stronghold of Modi and the BJP; Ajay Rai of the Congress and Mahamandaleshwar Hemangi Sakhi of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) have filed their nominations against him, which is expected to be a closely watched constituency for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP The 15th Prime Minister of India, who took office in May 2014, Narendra Damodardas Modi, former Chief Minister of Gujarat, was re-elected in the 17th Lok Sabha from Varanasi and led the Bhartiya Janata Party to a massive victory for a second term in office. During the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with a substantial margin of 4,79,505 votes, garnering 6,74,664 votes with a vote share of 63.60%. Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) secured 1,95,159 votes, or 18.40% of the total votes, and Ajay Rai of the Congress party, who came third with 1,52,548 votes, or 14.38% of the votes cast, was against him. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi won the Varanasi seat for the first time on a BJP ticket, securing 56.37% of the total votes, while AAP's Arvind Kejriwal came second with 20.30% and Ajay Rai of Congress. The party came third with 7.34% of the votes, followed by SP's Kailash Chaurasiya, who secured 4.39% of the total votes. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP has become the dominant political party in India, holding power in many states. As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, with Varanasi elections to be held on June 1 (phase 7)all eyes will be on the party's performance and Modi's continued influence on Indian politics. Ajay Rai, Congress Ajay Rai, Congress Former five-time MP from Varanasi, Ajay Rai is set to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Congress' Varanasi constituency for the third time, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rai is the current president of the UP Congress Committee (UPCC). Rai had challenged Modi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi constituency, but lost both times. In the 2019 elections, Modi defeated his closest rival Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party by 4.80 lakh votes, while Rai secured third place with 14.38 per cent of the total votes. Transgender Mahamandaleshwar Hemangi Sakhi, ABHM Transgender Mahamandaleshwar Hemangi Sakhi, ABHM The first transgender, Mahamandaleshwar Hemangi Sakhi, is expected to contest the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi on the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) ticket. Known for his activism for the rights of the transgender community, Hemangi Sakhi entered the political realm to fight for transgender rights.

