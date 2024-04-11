Politics
Narendra Modi in Rishikesh: Prime Minister repeats his statement on fight against terrorism as he enters the house. Latest news India
Narendra Modi at rally in Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday (April 11) that there was a strong government at the Center and that under “this strong Modi government, terrorists are being hit hard at home.
Every time we have had a weak government in the country, our enemies have taken advantage of it. Under this strong government, The terrorists are killed after entering the house (our forces are killing terrorists on their own ground),” Modi said at a public rally in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
In 2019, amid a bitter political tussle following Indian Air Force airstrikes on Pakistan, Modi had criticized the opposition for calling the action to avenge the Pulwana attack a ploy electoral. Follow live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024
They say the airstrike was aimed at achieving electoral gains. Where were there elections when we carried out surgical strikes? Our principle is that we will enter the house and kill them. (It is our principle to bring the attack home), Modi had said in Ahmedabad.
Sharing the plight of soldiers under Congress rule, Modi said: Under Congress, soldiers lacked basic protective equipment such as body armor, making them vulnerable to enemy bullets. It was the BJP that prioritized their safety, providing Indian-made bulletproof vests. Today, thanks to the BJP, India is manufacturing modern rifles, fighter jets and aircraft carriers locally. Unlike the weak Congress government, the BJP has developed modern infrastructure along the borders, including roads and tunnels, ensuring security and progress.
Despite its small size, Uttarakhand consistently ranks among the top five states producing officers for the Indian Army every year. The state is home to two regiments of the Indian Army, the Garhwal Rifles and the Kumaon Rifles.
Recently, during a television interview, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that if any terrorists try to disturb the peace in India or carry out terrorist activities, a befitting response will be given and if they escape to Pakistan, India would enter the neighboring country to kill them. referring to New Delhi's assertive approach to cross-border terrorism.
The defense minister was responding to a question on a report in British newspaper 'The Guardian' that Indian intelligence agencies had carried out terrorist assassinations in Pakistan as part of a bold approach to national security post-2019.
“If any terrorists from the neighboring country try to disturb the peace in Bharat or carry out terrorist activities in Bharat, we will give them a befitting response.(If any terrorist tries to disrupt our country or India, or commits terrorist acts here, we will respond to him.),” Singh said CNN News18.
“If they escape to Pakistan, we will enter Pakistan to kill them (If he escapes and goes to Pakistan, he will enter Pakistan and die.),” he said.
PM Modi on road and rail connectivity in Uttarakhand
Lauding his government for improving infrastructure in Uttarakhand, Modi said, “We are continuously increasing rail, road and air connectivity in the state. Work is underway on the Rishikesh-Karanprayag railway line. The distance between Delhi and Dehradun is also decreasing. The border villages, called “last villages” under the Congress, are now being developed under the BJP government. Air services have started for Adi Kailash and Om Parvat. A 900 km long highway is also being constructed to connect Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath.
Addressing the crowd, the Prime Minister said: “Yesterday I was in Tamil Nadu, located on the ocean coast at the southern tip of India. There too, people say Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar! Today I am in the depths of the Himalayas, in the company of Baba Kedar and Badri Vishal. So here too the same echo – Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar!
Milestones under the Modi government
On the occasion, Modi also gave an overview of the milestones achieved by the BJP government in the last few years, including eliminating terrorists from their hideouts, abolishing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir after seven decades and the promulgation of laws against terrorism. triple talaq, addressing long-standing social issues.
“Furthermore, the BJP government ensured representation of women by granting them reservation in the Lok Sabha and Assembly, thereby promoting inclusion and gender equality in governance,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister also elaborated on the One Rank One pension scheme and said, “It is Modi who has given more than 1 lakh crore to ex-servicemen by implementing OROP. Here in Uttarakhand too, military families received more than 3.5 trillion.
